NEW DELHI: Gender equality must be integrated into governance, budgeting, healthcare, education and economic policies, with governments ensuring better representation of women in leadership and access to opportunities, former WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday.
Addressing the 31st Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial Lecture, Swaminathan said despite progress in women's education and legal rights, significant inequalities persist in employment, wages, land ownership, healthcare access and leadership.
"Gender equality must be the responsibility of every sector, every institution and every level of governance," she said, calling for a comprehensive approach to building a more just society.
Swaminathan said women make a substantial contribution to agriculture and the economy, but much of their work remains unrecognised and undervalued. Women undertake labour-intensive farm activities, often without adequate equipment or fair wages, while their work is frequently treated as an extension of domestic responsibilities.
Citing figures from the Periodic Labour Force Survey, she said women's participation in the workforce had increased from around 25 per cent to 40 per cent, but a large proportion of working women remained engaged in agriculture, including as unpaid family workers.
Swaminathan also flagged the gender wage gap, saying women earned considerably less than men despite provisions for equal minimum wages. Citing daily wage figures, she said unskilled male workers earned around Rs 455 compared with Rs 315 for women.
Women also face barriers to owning agricultural land, accessing institutional credit, crop insurance and government support, she said.
Only about one in eight agricultural landholders is a woman, while women often have little say in decisions relating to cultivation and sale of produce even when land is registered in their names, she said.
Swaminathan said women's unpaid domestic and care responsibilities further restricted their participation in paid work. Women spend an average of 289 minutes a day on domestic work, compared with 88 minutes for men, she said, stressing the need for accessible childcare, elder care, safe transport and better working conditions.
She called for gender-responsive health systems, noting that women face barriers to accessing healthcare even when facilities are located nearby. Lack of money and transport, the need to seek permission from family members, absence of female healthcare providers and non-availability of medicines often prevent them from receiving treatment.
Swaminathan also raised concern over young migrant women working in sugarcane fields undergoing hysterectomies, sometimes before the age of 30, because menstruation affects their ability to work.
"Pregnant women are always excluded from clinical trials," she said, pointing to the exclusion of pregnant women from COVID-19 vaccine trials. She said pregnant women were found to face greater risks from COVID-19, but it took several months for many countries to include them in vaccination guidance.
This highlighted the need for research that takes into account how women may respond differently to diseases and treatments, she said, adding that gaps in sex-disaggregated health data also hamper gender-sensitive policymaking.
On women's representation in science, Swaminathan said more girls were entering higher education, including engineering and medical colleges, but their numbers declined at successive stages of academic careers, from assistant professors to senior professors and heads of institutions.
The challenge, she said, was not merely to ensure that women entered science but to provide them opportunities to build careers and assume leadership roles. She also cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women researchers, many of whom lost professional opportunities while managing childcare and homeschooling.
Swaminathan further stressed the need to protect women and informal workers from the health effects of climate change and extreme heat. She cited experiments involving parametric insurance for outdoor workers, including vegetable vendors who face health risks while working in extreme temperatures.
Calling for a broader approach to public health, she said health outcomes were shaped not only by hospitals and healthcare services but also by air pollution, unsafe water, contaminated soil, unhealthy diets, road safety and climate change.
Swaminathan proposed setting up a science-based environmental health regulatory agency to bring together data from different sectors, strengthen the evidence base for policymaking and improve regulation and enforcement.
Emphasising the importance of gender-responsive governance, she called for gender budgeting, collection of sex-disaggregated data and setting measurable targets to monitor progress.
She said the gains made in women's education and legal rights must translate into economic opportunity, better health, safety and leadership.
"The agenda for a more just society should start with recognising women's economic contributions," she said.