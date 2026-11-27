CHANDIGARH: The Haryana State Law Commission, in its report on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which has been submitted to the BJP-led state government, recommended compulsory registration of live-in relationships, prohibition of multiple marriages and uniform provisions governing divorce, maintenance, succession and polygamy.

According to the proposal, couples residing together in a live-in arrangement must file a formal statement with the Registrar or Sub-Registrar in their residential jurisdiction.

Following a summary inquiry, the declaration will be entered in a prescribed register, and a certificate will be issued and a copy dispatched to the local police station; if either partner is below 21 years of age, their parents or guardians will be informed.

Haryana Law Commission chairperson Justice HS Bhalla confirmed that the report had been submitted.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said that the government would seek the opinions of the Advocate General and the Legal Remembrancer before proceeding further.

Registration of a live-in relationship, as per the guidelines, will not be considered if either partner is already married, a minor or in another live-in relationship or if the consent to form any relationship is obtained through force, coercion, fraud, misrepresentation or undue influence will also not be eligible for registration.

Such relationships can be annulled by either or both partners by submitting a prescribed declaration.

Meanwhile, continuing a live-in relationship without submitting a compulsory statement could attract imprisonment up to three months and a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

And in case of force and fraud consent, imprisonment of up to five years and a fine may follow.

The report also allows a woman to seek maintenance in case of being left by the partner. The proposed code prohibits polygamy by allowing marriage only when neither partner has a living spouse.

It also makes marriage registration mandatory and prohibits marriages between first cousins on both maternal and paternal sides.

Exceptions to other prohibited relationships may be allowed where recognised customs permit them, subject to public policy and morality.

A marriage may be annulled on grounds including non-consummation, forced or fraudulent consent, and misrepresentation of identity. Divorce may be granted on grounds of adultery, cruelty, desertion for at least two years and conversion to another religion.

Existing polygamous marriages solemnised before the UCC comes into force have also been addressed in the proposed provisions. The report suggests alimony and maintenance as per the need and income of both the parties concerned.