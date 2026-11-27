NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from Amritsar to Noida International Airport (NIA) was stopped shortly before take-off on Friday afternoon following a security threat, an airport source said. The flight eventually departed 2 hours and 40 minutes behind schedule.

Flight 6E 2591, operated by an A321neo aircraft carrying more than 100 passengers, was scheduled to depart from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport at noon.

“After the passengers were seated inside, the airline staff were directed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to disembark all the passengers from the flight due to a security threat,” the source said.

The aircraft was thoroughly checked, while the passengers were escorted back to the terminal and frisked again.

As no suspicious object or activity was detected, the flight was cleared for departure. It took off at 2.39 pm and reached Noida airport safely.

IndiGo confirmed the incident. A source said, “We followed the directions given to us by the security agencies. Details of the security threat are not known.”

The CISF did not disclose the specific nature of the threat.