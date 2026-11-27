NEW DELHI: IndiGo announced on Friday night that it would resume select flight operations between India and the Saudi Arabian cities of Jeddah and Madinah.

IndiGo and other airlines operating between India and Saudi Arabia had suspended services earlier this month amid the volatile security situation in the region.

In a statement, IndiGo said it had decided to resume operations after carefully assessing the prevailing situation and associated operational considerations.

“However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until December 7,” the airline said.

It added that affected customers were being notified through the contact details provided at the time of booking.

“Customers are advised to check their flight status on the IndiGo website or mobile app before proceeding to the airport,” it said.