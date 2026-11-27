RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a couple allegedly murdered their 14-year-old daughter over her use of Instagram in East Singhbhum and dumped her body in an abandoned mine before concocting a false story to mislead the police.

The incident took place at Layadih village under Kamalpur police station limits. Police arrested the victim’s parents, identified as Ravindra Murmu and Sumani Murmu, in connection with the murder of their daughter, Kanaklata Murmu. Both were sent to jail on Thursday.

The police investigation revealed that on November 10, Ravindra and Sumani struck their daughter on the head with a stick at their home, killing her on the spot. Later that night, they dumped her body into the deep water of an abandoned stone quarry in the village.

The police solved the case after approximately 10 days of investigation and questioning. According to Officer-in-Charge Dhananjay Paswan, Kanaklata was a Class VIII student at Geruwala Utkramit Middle School. Her father disapproved of her using Instagram, which frequently led to disputes at home.

During one such altercation, Ravindra Murmu, allegedly assisted by his wife, Sumani Murmu, struck Kanaklata on the head with a stick. She later succumbed to her injuries, the officer said.

Paswan further added that the couple dumped the body into a deep, water-filled stone quarry in Layadih under the cover of darkness after killing her and fabricated a story that their daughter had gone missing.