RANCHI: Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged torture of journalist and whistleblower Abhishek Bharti by Simdega police.

Bharti had exposed an alleged case of sexual exploitation involving Congress MLA Bhushan Bara in Simdega.

In a letter to the NHRC, Marandi sought an independent investigation under the Commission’s direct supervision and called for immediate medical attention for the journalist.

“According to local sources, Abhishek Bharti was allegedly subjected to hours of torture at Pakartand police station to force him to give a statement favourable to the police. He was reportedly beaten on the soles of his feet with sticks and subjected to other forms of abuse, including having pencils inserted between his fingers. The alleged torture was so severe that he collapsed and fell unconscious while being produced before the court,” Marandi stated in the letter.

He also raised allegations that police had deleted video recordings from the mobile phones of three journalists who had filmed Bharti’s condition inside the court premises.

Marandi urged the Commission to ensure that Bharti received appropriate medical care and was examined by an independent medical board. He also called for a detailed record of all injuries on the journalist’s body.

The Leader of the Opposition further asked the NHRC to secure CCTV footage from the police stations concerned and the court premises, along with station diaries, court documents and hospital medical records.

Questioning the alleged differential treatment of the accused and the journalist who exposed the case, Marandi said: “In any democratic system, equality before the law is paramount. Providing protection to an individual accused of a grave offence—such as the sexual exploitation of a minor—while subjecting the journalist who exposed the crime to torture while in custody, constitutes a direct assault on the justice system and the freedom of the press.”

The police, he said, were responsible for the safety of every person in their custody, and those who violated this trust should face strict legal action, irrespective of their official rank or political influence.