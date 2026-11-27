SRINAGAR: Facing backlash for standing up during the rendition of the national song Vande Mataram at a J&K Waqf Board function in Srinagar, a group of clerics have publicly apologised and sought forgiveness from Allah.
The J&K Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has termed the act impermissible for Muslims, while a prominent religious scholar has claimed that the marriages of the clerics who stood during the rendition have been annulled and would need to solemnise fresh nikahs.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, J&K Waqf Board Chairperson and BJP leader Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, and several Imams and clerics attended J&K Waqf Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Convention Centre in Srinagar on November 23.
During the event, all six stanzas of Vande Mataram were played and clerics and Imams stood for it. Videos of the event subsequently went viral on social media, triggering criticism and backlash against the participating clerics.
Following the controversy, several clerics who had stood during the rendition of Vande Mataram released a video message expressing regret over their participation.
They apologised, sought Allah's forgiveness and recited the kalima, reaffirming their belief in the oneness of God.
"It was a mistake. We regret it and seek forgiveness from Allah," the clerics said in their message.
Maulana Mufti Syed Basharat Rizvi, a prominent cleric who skipped the rendition at the event termed the act un-Islamic.
He claimed that the clerics would have to recite the kalima again, seek forgiveness and solemnise their marriages afresh through nikah.
"Their marriages have been annulled by this anti-Islamic act and would have to be solemnised afresh through fresh nikah," he said.
Rizvi maintained that Muslims respect their country and motherland but cannot associate anyone or anything with Allah in worship.
He said the clerics have voluntarily participated in the rendition of Vande Mataram and nobody had forced or compelled them to stand for it.
The Grand Mufti also objected saying, “The reciting Vande Mataram or participating in ceremonies where it is sung is not permissible for Muslims under Islamic law.”
However, Maulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, a cleric who attended the Waqf Day function and stood for Vande Mataram, has defended himself saying he was standing as a matter of protocol and it should not automatically be equated with worship.
He urged scholars to issue a fatwa on the specific question.
Dawoodi has faced strong criticism for defending his actions, standing up for rendition of Vade Mataram
The controversy has also provoked a strong reaction from Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of religious organisations and institutions representing different Islamic schools of thought in Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
It said, Islam strictly prohibits associating partners with Allah or attributing divinity to any person, object, land or creation. "While Islam encourages love for one's homeland, worshipping or deifying it contradicts the fundamental Islamic principle of Tawheed."
The MMU said it was regrettable that the Waqf Board, which is an institution entrusted with safeguarding Muslim religious endowments and their sanctity, itself had organised an event where the Vande Mataram was played.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board's opposition to compulsory rendition of Vande Mataram on religious and constitutional grounds.
"There was no legal obligation to play Vande Mataram at an official function and said the decision had hurt the religious sentiments of Kashmiri Muslims," added the MMU.