SRINAGAR: Facing backlash for standing up during the rendition of the national song Vande Mataram at a J&K Waqf Board function in Srinagar, a group of clerics have publicly apologised and sought forgiveness from Allah.

The J&K Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has termed the act impermissible for Muslims, while a prominent religious scholar has claimed that the marriages of the clerics who stood during the rendition have been annulled and would need to solemnise fresh nikahs.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, J&K Waqf Board Chairperson and BJP leader Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, and several Imams and clerics attended J&K Waqf Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Convention Centre in Srinagar on November 23.

During the event, all six stanzas of Vande Mataram were played and clerics and Imams stood for it. Videos of the event subsequently went viral on social media, triggering criticism and backlash against the participating clerics.

Following the controversy, several clerics who had stood during the rendition of Vande Mataram released a video message expressing regret over their participation.

They apologised, sought Allah's forgiveness and recited the kalima, reaffirming their belief in the oneness of God.

"It was a mistake. We regret it and seek forgiveness from Allah," the clerics said in their message.

Maulana Mufti Syed Basharat Rizvi, a prominent cleric who skipped the rendition at the event termed the act un-Islamic.

He claimed that the clerics would have to recite the kalima again, seek forgiveness and solemnise their marriages afresh through nikah.

"Their marriages have been annulled by this anti-Islamic act and would have to be solemnised afresh through fresh nikah," he said.