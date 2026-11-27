SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Friday placed under house detention by authorities and prevented from visiting Kashmir’s grand mosque to deliver weekly Friday sermon and offer congregational prayers there.
"In keeping with the 'tradition' of putting me under house arrest on Fridays, ahead of visiting Jama Masjid for sermon and prayers, I have again been put under house arrest today," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.
He said policemen in strength were deployed outside his Nageen residence to bar him from moving out.
"I had anticipated this, as I had raised people’s grave concerns over the disaster waiting to happen in the eco fragile region of Sheshnag following the viral visuals, and recitation of Vande Matram at the Wakf Board religious function; I would be punished this Friday by being put under house arrest," Mirwaiz said.
He said it has become a precedent that every time "I raise people’s issues and concerns, that Friday I am not allowed to go to Jama Masjid!" Mirwaiz, who delivers Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid and offers Friday prayers there, has taken strong exception to visuals and reports of heavy machinery operating near the pristine Sheshnag Lake, in the glacial zone of Pahalgam terming it "very disturbing".
He said the retreat of glaciers and the devastating glacier-related floods witnessed in neighbouring Nepal were reminders of the growing vulnerability of mountain ecosystems.
According to Mirwaiz, Kashmir has always welcomed Amarnath yatra pilgrims and "and improving facilities for them has never been an issue. But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem."
On his house arrest, Mirwaiz said, "It would do the ruling regime much better if instead of applying pressure on me, it understands the sensitivity and impact these issues have on the people of Jammu Kashmir, whose welfare it claims to hold dear, and desists from imposing things that cause people hurt and concern".
He said it was deeply regrettable that yesterday, Kashmir’s renowned Islamic scholar and patron of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama, Maulana Rehmatullah Qasimi was summoned to the police station and reprimanded.
"Can we no longer raise our voice to safeguard our religious beliefs and sentiments? Do we not even have the right to express our religious concerns?," he questioned.
"Those in power must understand that we will not tolerate any coercion in matters of faith, particularly when it comes to our fundamental belief in Tawheed," Mirwaiz said.