SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Friday placed under house detention by authorities and prevented from visiting Kashmir’s grand mosque to deliver weekly Friday sermon and offer congregational prayers there.

"In keeping with the 'tradition' of putting me under house arrest on Fridays, ahead of visiting Jama Masjid for sermon and prayers, I have again been put under house arrest today," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said policemen in strength were deployed outside his Nageen residence to bar him from moving out.

"I had anticipated this, as I had raised people’s grave concerns over the disaster waiting to happen in the eco fragile region of Sheshnag following the viral visuals, and recitation of Vande Matram at the Wakf Board religious function; I would be punished this Friday by being put under house arrest," Mirwaiz said.

He said it has become a precedent that every time "I raise people’s issues and concerns, that Friday I am not allowed to go to Jama Masjid!" Mirwaiz, who delivers Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid and offers Friday prayers there, has taken strong exception to visuals and reports of heavy machinery operating near the pristine Sheshnag Lake, in the glacial zone of Pahalgam terming it "very disturbing".