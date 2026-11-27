CHADIGARH: Cases of Punjabi youths being cheated while travelling abroad in search of employment and subsequently pushed into the horrors of war continue to raise serious concerns.
Another heartbreaking case has come to light involving Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, a resident of Jalandhar district in Punjab, who had travelled to Russia hoping to work as a driver and secure a better future for his family.
However, he was allegedly beaten and forcibly recruited into the Russian Army upon reaching Russia. After wandering through forests for several days without food or water in an attempt to save his life, he somehow managed to reach Ukraine, where he is currently stranded.
In this regard, the victim's family met Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and sought his assistance in ensuring Gurpreet Singh Randhawa's safe return to India. Taking immediate action, Seechewal wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging him to intervene promptly in the matter and take all necessary steps to bring the young man safely back to India.
Gurpreet Singh's sister, Jaswinder Kaur, said that he had travelled to Russia in August 2026 in search of a driving job and better prospects. However, shortly after reaching Russia, his old passport and other documents were allegedly taken away, and he was issued a new Russian passport. His mobile phone was also confiscated, completely cutting off his communication with his family.
"For several weeks, we remained extremely worried as we had no information about Singh. On October 11, he suddenly managed to contact us over the phone and informed them that he had allegedly been brutally beaten and forcibly recruited into the Russian Army." claimed Kaur.
"Expressing fears for his life, he described the extremely distressing conditions he was facing. Singh also told us that he would try to escape by any means possible, regardless of the consequences," claimed Kaur.
Kaur further said that her brother somehow managed to escape from an area under the control of the Russian Army and successfully reached Ukraine. However, after reaching there, contact with him was once again lost. Later, they came across a video of him on social media in which he was seen narrating his ordeal during a podcast with a YouTuber.
In the video, he (Gurpreet Singh) explained how he spent three to four days wandering through forests without food or water while trying to save his life. He also described the extremely difficult circumstances under which he eventually managed to reach Ukraine.
Singh's family includes his wife, two young children and four sisters. Today, his children are eagerly waiting for their father to return home, while his wife and sisters are constantly praying for his safety. The family is living under tremendous stress and fear and is appealing for urgent assistance to ensure Gurpreet's safe return to India.
Expressing deep concern over the incident, Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal said that it was extremely unfortunate that Punjabi youth who travel abroad with dreams of employment and a brighter future are being pushed into the horrors of war in such a manner.
He appealed to the youth of Punjab not to fall prey to unknown agents or fraudulent companies in their haste to move abroad or in the hope of earning higher incomes. He urged them to thoroughly verify employment opportunities and recruitment agencies before accepting offers to work overseas.