CHADIGARH: Cases of Punjabi youths being cheated while travelling abroad in search of employment and subsequently pushed into the horrors of war continue to raise serious concerns.

Another heartbreaking case has come to light involving Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, a resident of Jalandhar district in Punjab, who had travelled to Russia hoping to work as a driver and secure a better future for his family.

However, he was allegedly beaten and forcibly recruited into the Russian Army upon reaching Russia. After wandering through forests for several days without food or water in an attempt to save his life, he somehow managed to reach Ukraine, where he is currently stranded.

In this regard, the victim's family met Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and sought his assistance in ensuring Gurpreet Singh Randhawa's safe return to India. Taking immediate action, Seechewal wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging him to intervene promptly in the matter and take all necessary steps to bring the young man safely back to India.

Gurpreet Singh's sister, Jaswinder Kaur, said that he had travelled to Russia in August 2026 in search of a driving job and better prospects. However, shortly after reaching Russia, his old passport and other documents were allegedly taken away, and he was issued a new Russian passport. His mobile phone was also confiscated, completely cutting off his communication with his family.

"For several weeks, we remained extremely worried as we had no information about Singh. On October 11, he suddenly managed to contact us over the phone and informed them that he had allegedly been brutally beaten and forcibly recruited into the Russian Army." claimed Kaur.