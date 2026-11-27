GUWAHATI: Nearly 80 per cent of Tripura’s 5.65 lakh voters had exercised their franchise in the civic elections on Friday, which passed off largely peacefully, barring a few stray incidents of violence.

More than 10,000 security personnel were deployed across the state to ensure the peaceful conduct of the polls.

State Election Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty said the Commission had received information about certain incidents and those were being verified by concerned officers.

“After verification, we can come to some conclusion on what action we can take from the Commission’s side,” Chakraborty said, adding that some cases of physical assault were reported.

Opposition parties, Congress and CPI(M), alleged that there were several incidents of violence, attacks and intimidations.

After casting his vote early in the day, Chief Minister Manik Saha had called upon people to exercise their right to vote fearlessly and without disruption.

“Every vote you cast strengthens democracy and will play an important role in shaping the future of development in municipal and urban areas,” he stated.

The 21 civic bodies in the state have altogether 345 seats. The BJP won 77 of the seats uncontested. This includes all 65 seats in five municipal bodies such as Kamalpur, Santir Bazar, Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur. Voting was held in the remaining 268 seats.

The BJP fielded the highest number of candidates at 342, followed by the CPI(M) at 218 and the Congress at 201.

The BJP went to polls in the backdrop of its dismal performance in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, held in April, where it finished with four seats. BJP ally Tipra Motha Party had swept the polls, winning the remaining 24 seats.

However, considering the BJP’s influence among urban voters, the party was expected to fare well in the civic elections.