RANCHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Jharkhand government and police within two weeks over alleged human rights violations in the investigation of a POCSO case involving a 14-year-old tribal girl and the subsequent arrest of a journalist who reported on the matter.

In a notice dated November 27, the NHRC said it had taken cognisance of a complaint received on November 26 under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The complaint alleged that after a POCSO case was registered against a public representative, the office of a local news organisation was raided, journalistic equipment was seized and a journalist was arrested. It raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the raid and arrest, the preservation of evidence, the legality of the police action and possible restrictions on press freedom.

The complainant also sought an independent and impartial inquiry into the allegations and measures to ensure the safety and protection of the minor victim. The complaint reportedly referred to media reports and called for greater transparency, accountability and adherence to due process.

The NHRC Bench, presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, directed its Registry to issue notices to the Director General of Police (DGP), Jharkhand, and the state's Chief Secretary, asking them to inquire into the allegations and submit an ATR within two weeks for the Commission's consideration.

“The Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Hon'ble Member, has taken cognizance u/s 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter. The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the DGP, Jharkhand, and the CS, Govt. of Jharkhand, Ranchi, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks, for perusal of the Commission,” the notice stated.

A copy of the proceedings has also been forwarded to the Joint Secretary, Women Safety Division, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, for information. The state authorities have been asked to send their reports to the Commission by email.