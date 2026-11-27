NEW DELHI: Pakistan's expanding space capabilities, with support from China and Turkey, have added a new dimension to India's security calculus, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani said on Friday, stressing the need for the country to strengthen its own capabilities in the domain.

“Pakistan's space capability is improving with Chinese help. Also, Pakistan's Suparco (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) is working to develop its own capability. Now we also have to take for granted that it will be aided by the Turkish too,” Subramani said in response to a question.

He said Pakistan could also benefit from China's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as its positioning, navigation and timing capabilities.

“Whatever capability is available with the Chinese in terms of ISR, positioning, navigation and timing will be available to the Pakistanis. We will have to factor it into our calculus. Their ISR and other capabilities will be better. We have to look at enhancing our capability,” he said.

His remarks come amid closer military cooperation between Pakistan, China and Turkey, which came into focus during Operation Sindoor last year.

Addressing a session on ‘Future of Warfare and India’s Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations’, organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation in Delhi, Subramani said the distinction between war and peace was “blurring”, with countries operating in a “continuous state of contestation”.

He also flagged the growing threat of cognitive warfare, saying India was being subjected to it by adversaries “in an insidious way”. He stressed the need to strengthen the country's capabilities across domains to address emerging security challenges.