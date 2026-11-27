NEW DELHI: Pakistan's expanding space capabilities, with support from China and Turkey, have added a new dimension to India's security calculus, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani said on Friday, stressing the need for the country to strengthen its own capabilities in the domain.
“Pakistan's space capability is improving with Chinese help. Also, Pakistan's Suparco (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) is working to develop its own capability. Now we also have to take for granted that it will be aided by the Turkish too,” Subramani said in response to a question.
He said Pakistan could also benefit from China's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as its positioning, navigation and timing capabilities.
“Whatever capability is available with the Chinese in terms of ISR, positioning, navigation and timing will be available to the Pakistanis. We will have to factor it into our calculus. Their ISR and other capabilities will be better. We have to look at enhancing our capability,” he said.
His remarks come amid closer military cooperation between Pakistan, China and Turkey, which came into focus during Operation Sindoor last year.
Addressing a session on ‘Future of Warfare and India’s Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations’, organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation in Delhi, Subramani said the distinction between war and peace was “blurring”, with countries operating in a “continuous state of contestation”.
He also flagged the growing threat of cognitive warfare, saying India was being subjected to it by adversaries “in an insidious way”. He stressed the need to strengthen the country's capabilities across domains to address emerging security challenges.
Referring to Operation Sindoor, the CDS described its second phase as an example of joint, integrated and multi-domain operations. He said India had maintained control over the escalation matrix and achieved escalation dominance, resulting in what he termed a “decisive victory”.
Subramani said technological superiority was “only transitory” and required constant upgrades to ensure preparedness for future conflicts. He also called for a whole-of-nation approach to fighting and sustaining a prolonged war.
Explaining the concept of multi-domain operations, he said it was not merely about combining military capabilities but integrating them to “pose multiple dilemma to an adversary”. He said the military was working with the three services to modernise its electronic warfare architecture.
The integration of military and space capabilities, effective communication systems, cyber defence and an integrated command and control system were essential for conducting multi-domain operations, he added.
On India's military preparedness amid multiple ongoing conflicts globally, Subramani said the country needed to develop its own approach rather than follow a prescribed template.
“We need not look at a prescribed template. We need to have our own template,” he said.