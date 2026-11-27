CHANDIGARH: A 26-year-old man has been arrested by the Punjab Police in a joint operation with Military Intelligence for allegedly sharing sensitive information about military installations at the Army station in Bathinda with Pakistan-based ISI operatives. Another suspect reportedly escaped.

The Counter Intelligence Wing of the state police, acting jointly with Military Intelligence, arrested Satnam Singh, alias Sattu, a resident of Jakhrawan village in Ferozepur district. Another accused managed to evade the security agencies, but efforts are under way to arrest him.

The accused was allegedly planning to carry out an untoward incident at one of the gates of the Army station, sources said.

Sources added that Sattu was in contact with Rana, a Pakistan-based intelligence operative, and had allegedly received Rs 10,000 for the activity. He was also in contact with several Pakistan-based ISI operatives and was sharing details and locations of strategically important military establishments at the Bathinda Army station on their instructions.

Agencies are investigating which installations were surveyed and how the information was allegedly transmitted across the border.

A case was registered against Sattu at the Civil Lines police station under Sections 113(3) and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act.

Three FIRs had earlier been registered against Sattu in Ferozepur district. He was out on bail in a case registered at the Sadar Ferozepur police station in 2022.

He was also wanted in a case involving the recovery of a drone and cartridges in February this year, as well as another case related to the recovery of 6.25 kg of heroin in September.

In June this year, a covert surveillance operation allegedly carried out by anti-national elements based in Pakistan and Canada, targeting the movement of security personnel near Bathinda's high-security military zone, was uncovered.

The operation led to the arrest of two residents of Amritsar district and triggered a counter-intelligence investigation.