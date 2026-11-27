RAIPUR: With India’s youth representing a massive demographic force poised to shape the future of governance, civic discourse, and individual rights, Gen Z and emerging young writers will serve as the primary driving force behind the upcoming Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2027.



Scheduled to take place in the state capital from January 8 to 10, 2027, the three-day literary festival will be hosted under the theme of ‘Yuva Bharat’ (Young India).



Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled the festival’s official logo and released its promotional poster in the presence of litterateurs.



CM Sai emphasised that maximising youth participation is a priority for this edition. With young citizens increasingly steering national conversations on rights, identity, and governance, the festival is designed to give young creators a prominent platform to showcase their literary talent, share their perspectives, and engage in direct dialogue with established authors.



Alongside spotlighting youth-driven narratives, the Chief Minister underscored the urgent need to preserve and recognize Chhattisgarh’s indigenous and folk languages. He noted that the state's languages, dialects, folktales, songs, and literature reflect the true cultural consciousness and daily life of its people. Specifically highlighting Gondi, Halbi, Kurukh, and Sadri, CM Sai described these regional dialects as priceless repositories of generational folk knowledge and traditions that require active documentation and conservation.



The festival will serve as a bridge to connect the younger generation with these linguistic roots while presenting Chhattisgarh’s heritage to the world.



To steer the preparations, the State Public Relations Department has constituted an eight-member advisory committee. Public Relations Secretary Rohit Yadav and Special Secretary to the CM Rajat Bansal were present at the launch ceremony.