SRINAGAR: After more than two years of waiting, Senior Advocate Syed Faisal Qadri was appointed as the new Advocate General of Jammu and Kashmir after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved his appointment.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 79 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (Act No. 34 of 2019) and in supersession of notification S.O. No. 07 of 2019 dated 01-11-2019, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint Syed Faisal Qadri, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read a notification issued by J&K’s Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs.

The post of Advocate General in J&K had fallen vacant after the then Advocate General, D C Raina, resigned following the formation of the Omar Abdullah-led government in October 2024.

Although Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wanted Raina to continue, differences emerged between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor’s office over his continuation. The Lieutenant Governor’s office was reportedly opposed to retaining him.

The prolonged delay in appointment of Advocate General had also attracted judicial attention.