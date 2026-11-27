SRINAGAR: After more than two years of waiting, Senior Advocate Syed Faisal Qadri was appointed as the new Advocate General of Jammu and Kashmir after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved his appointment.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 79 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (Act No. 34 of 2019) and in supersession of notification S.O. No. 07 of 2019 dated 01-11-2019, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint Syed Faisal Qadri, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read a notification issued by J&K’s Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs.
The post of Advocate General in J&K had fallen vacant after the then Advocate General, D C Raina, resigned following the formation of the Omar Abdullah-led government in October 2024.
Although Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wanted Raina to continue, differences emerged between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor’s office over his continuation. The Lieutenant Governor’s office was reportedly opposed to retaining him.
The prolonged delay in appointment of Advocate General had also attracted judicial attention.
In June this year, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court questioned how long the Union Territory would continue functioning without an Advocate General.
As per the notification, the Advocate General would draw a monthly remuneration of Rs 1 lakh besides residential accommodation and official conveyance.
For appearances before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and other courts and tribunals outside J&K, the prescribed fee is Rs 50,000 per effective hearing and Rs 5,000 per non-effective hearing.
A fee of Rs 50,000 per conference has also been fixed for cases before the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.
For arbitration matters within the Union Territory, the prescribed fee is Rs 10,000 per effective hearing and Rs 3,000 per non-effective hearing.
For arbitration proceedings outside J&K, the rates have been fixed at Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.