GUWAHATI: Teenage pregnancy in Assam declined from 11.7% to 7.3% over the past five years, during which 6,705 people were arrested in the state for their alleged involvement in child marriage cases.

Sharing the figures on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his government’s fight against child marriage would continue.

“Today, as the world marks the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, Assam celebrates it as a state which has championed this cause for a sustained period now. Since 2021, we have chosen to confront this social evil head-on through decisive enforcement, sustained awareness and above all, the empowerment of our daughters,” Sarma said.

Stating that the issue had always been very close to his heart and that he pursued it with unwavering conviction, he said the state government’s efforts had gone beyond arresting offenders and taking strict action. He said the government had also worked to create an ecosystem where girls were empowered to make informed choices and shape their own futures.