GUWAHATI: Teenage pregnancy in Assam declined from 11.7% to 7.3% over the past five years, during which 6,705 people were arrested in the state for their alleged involvement in child marriage cases.
Sharing the figures on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his government’s fight against child marriage would continue.
“Today, as the world marks the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, Assam celebrates it as a state which has championed this cause for a sustained period now. Since 2021, we have chosen to confront this social evil head-on through decisive enforcement, sustained awareness and above all, the empowerment of our daughters,” Sarma said.
Stating that the issue had always been very close to his heart and that he pursued it with unwavering conviction, he said the state government’s efforts had gone beyond arresting offenders and taking strict action. He said the government had also worked to create an ecosystem where girls were empowered to make informed choices and shape their own futures.
“The Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Asoni is perhaps our biggest lever in this endeavour. By providing monthly financial assistance of upto Rs 2,500 to girl students until they complete their postgraduate education, we are helping them stay in classrooms, pursue their aspirations and delay marriage until they attain greater maturity. The scheme’s marriage-related eligibility condition reinforces this objective,” the Chief Minister said.
He cited that the government was also strengthening adolescent nutrition and education, deploying officials at the grassroots to spread awareness and empowering mothers through schemes, such as “Orunodoi” and “Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan”, so that they can support their daughters’ aspirations without being financially dependent on others.
“The UN’s declaration of this day is a significant milestone in the global fight against child marriage and a moment of pride for Assam’s sustained efforts. We will continue this fight until every girl in Assam is free to learn, grow and choose her future, and until we achieve Zero Child Marriage,” Sarma further stated.