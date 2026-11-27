SRINAGAR: Political and religious leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the alleged police summons issued to prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Rahmatullah Mir Qasmi over his criticism of clerics who attended a Waqf Board function in Srinagar where Vande Mataram was sung.

“It was shameful that a scholar of Maulana Qasmi’s stature and age was being subjected to such treatment simply because he dared to question and condemn the playing of Vande Mataram at a Waqf event,” former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said.

She termed police summons to Maulana as “deeply unfortunate and an attempt to intimidate respected religious voices for expressing dissent” and urged authorities to stop this intimidation and ensure that Maulana is treated with dignity and respect he deserves.

Qasmi, a 69-year-old prominent Islamic scholar and rector of Darul Uloom Raheemiya in Bandipora, has reportedly been summoned by police over his objections to the rendition of Vande Mataram at a J&K Waqf Board event in Srinagar on November 23. He had criticised clerics for attending the function, where all six stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung.

Many clerics who attended the Vande Mataram rendition have apologised and sought repentance after facing backlash from Islamic scholars and people.

NC MP Choudhary Ramzan said the summoning of Maulana Qasmi by police is deeply concerning and deserves unequivocal condemnation.

“Expressing a peaceful opinion or raising concerns on matters of religious faith is a fundamental democratic right, protected under Articles 19(1)(a) and 25 of the Constitution of India,” he said, adding any attempt to intimidate religious scholars for expressing their beliefs undermines constitutional principles of freedom of expression and freedom of conscience.

Former MP Aga Ruhullah termed the summoning of Maulana as “deplorable” and said “harassing a respected religious preacher of his stature is a red line”.