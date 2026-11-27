NEW DELHI: Faridabad is facing an acute waste disposal crisis after the dumping site at ecologically sensitive Bhakri village was shut down following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order, even as municipal officials claim to have identified alternative sites for disposing of the city’s unsegregated waste.

With waste piling up along roadsides in several parts of the city, residents have complained of foul smells and deteriorating sanitation. The problem has been reported in residential neighbourhoods as well as industrial areas, including NIT, Mewala and Sectors 24, 28, 31, 32, 59, 66-69 and 74.

Ravinder Bhatti, a social media influencer and resident of NIT Market 5, said municipal waste was lying along roads at several locations in the area despite protests by residents. He said they had repeatedly brought the matter to the authorities’ attention, but their concerns remained unaddressed.

Another resident said sanitation was poor even in what is considered one of the city’s posh localities.

The situation is reportedly worse in industrial areas, with huge piles of waste lying behind the Faridabad railway station. Residents of Mewala told the TNIE that garbage accumulating at several locations, including near the underpass, had caused a persistent stench.

Madan Kumar, a resident of the area, said the smell from household waste, coupled with toxic air, had made it difficult for people to step out for morning walks. Sector 28, adjacent to Mewala, is facing similar problems, while heaps of residential and industrial waste have also been found along roadsides in Sector 24.

Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MCF) officials, however, said the civic body would continue dumping fresh waste at the Mirzapur site until the processing capacity of the Pratapgarh waste management facility was increased from 200 tonnes to 650 tonnes a day.

The city generates around 1,200 tonnes of solid waste daily. However, the two existing waste disposal facilities have a combined capacity of handling only 300 tonnes a day, with each processing 150 tonnes, leaving a substantial gap between waste generation and processing capacity.