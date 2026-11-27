NEW DELHI: Faridabad is facing an acute waste disposal crisis after the dumping site at ecologically sensitive Bhakri village was shut down following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order, even as municipal officials claim to have identified alternative sites for disposing of the city’s unsegregated waste.
With waste piling up along roadsides in several parts of the city, residents have complained of foul smells and deteriorating sanitation. The problem has been reported in residential neighbourhoods as well as industrial areas, including NIT, Mewala and Sectors 24, 28, 31, 32, 59, 66-69 and 74.
Ravinder Bhatti, a social media influencer and resident of NIT Market 5, said municipal waste was lying along roads at several locations in the area despite protests by residents. He said they had repeatedly brought the matter to the authorities’ attention, but their concerns remained unaddressed.
Another resident said sanitation was poor even in what is considered one of the city’s posh localities.
The situation is reportedly worse in industrial areas, with huge piles of waste lying behind the Faridabad railway station. Residents of Mewala told the TNIE that garbage accumulating at several locations, including near the underpass, had caused a persistent stench.
Madan Kumar, a resident of the area, said the smell from household waste, coupled with toxic air, had made it difficult for people to step out for morning walks. Sector 28, adjacent to Mewala, is facing similar problems, while heaps of residential and industrial waste have also been found along roadsides in Sector 24.
Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MCF) officials, however, said the civic body would continue dumping fresh waste at the Mirzapur site until the processing capacity of the Pratapgarh waste management facility was increased from 200 tonnes to 650 tonnes a day.
The city generates around 1,200 tonnes of solid waste daily. However, the two existing waste disposal facilities have a combined capacity of handling only 300 tonnes a day, with each processing 150 tonnes, leaving a substantial gap between waste generation and processing capacity.
Environment activists have questioned the civic body’s continued reliance on dumping unsegregated waste, arguing that the practice violates the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which mandate segregation at source and scientific management of municipal waste.
Ranbir Singh, joint commissioner of the MCF’s NIT zone, said the civic body had not faced any problems with waste disposal so far. “Sanitation work in the city is going on as usual, and we have identified some places, including the Pratapgarh waste management facility, for disposing of the waste. We have stopped dumping waste at Bhakri village following the High Court’s orders,” he said.
Satish Kumar Phagna, MLA from Faridabad NIT (Assembly Constituency No. 86), said the authorities were setting up processing plants to reduce pressure on dumping grounds. Ten new waste processing units would come up at various locations in the city, he said, without specifying where they would be located.
Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said he was unaware of the waste lying on roadsides. “I am not aware of this. I will enquire about it and ask the authorities to take appropriate action,” he said.
Earlier, environmentalists and villagers had protested against the dumping of municipal waste on Aravalli land near Bhakri village, demanding proper segregation and disposal.
Acting on a complaint filed by Anil Arora of the Save Aravallis Trust, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 5, 2026, directed the Haryana government to stop further dumping of waste on 152 acres of ecologically sensitive Aravalli land near Bhakri village along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. The order followed nearly a month of protests by local residents against the alleged dumping of municipal and industrial waste by the MCF.
The National Green Tribunal had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of reports about municipal waste being dumped in the Aravalli hills and forest area near Bhankri village in Faridabad and sought responses from government agencies.