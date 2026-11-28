NEW DELHI: Vehicle owners who deliberately mask or tamper with the registration number plates or use other methods to evade the fee at the new launched barrier-free toll plazas will have to pay five time the user fee as penalty, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) declared on Friday.

“Tampering with, masking or concealing a number plate, or not affixing a FASTag, to avoid a user fee is a deliberate act of evasion. It will cost five times the fee. Road users are advised to keep registration numbers visible at all times and to pay the user fee,” an official said.

The barrier-less—the multi-lane free flow (MLFF)—is an electronic toll collection system. Overhead gantry-mounted FASTag readers and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras identify vehicles and deduct the user fee automatically, so vehicles do not have to stop. It reduces waiting time, congestion, fuel use and emissions.

The first MLFF was launched in May at Choryasi plaza in Gujarat and subsequently adopted at eight more locations, namely Mundka (Delhi), Gharaunda (Haryana) and Daulatpura, Manoharpura and Shahjahanpur (all in Rajasthan), besides Paranur, Nemili, and Chenasamudram in Tamil Nadu.

The introduction of the MLFF has resulted in substantial increase in toll revenue.