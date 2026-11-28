CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, cross-border smuggling of weapons and narcotics using drones, rising gangster activity and the alleged loot of the state exchequer.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for their governments' failure to safeguard the state's security and maintain law and order.

He said dismantling gangster networks and ending the drug trade would be among the Congress government's top priorities if it came to power.

Bajwa said that while Mann was touring Punjab, publicising his government's achievements and claiming to have put the state's economy back on track, the ground reality was entirely different, with the law and order situation having become extremely alarming.

Referring to the recovery of a drone-dropped consignment of weapons from fields in Hardo Chhanni village in Gurdaspur district, he said four hand grenades, two pistols and 60 live cartridges had been recovered.

He pointed out that the security of the roughly 550-km international border, stretching from Pathankot to Fazilka across six border districts — Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka — was the responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police. Despite this, consignments of weapons and drugs continued to enter Punjab from across the border, he alleged.