CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, cross-border smuggling of weapons and narcotics using drones, rising gangster activity and the alleged loot of the state exchequer.
Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for their governments' failure to safeguard the state's security and maintain law and order.
He said dismantling gangster networks and ending the drug trade would be among the Congress government's top priorities if it came to power.
Bajwa said that while Mann was touring Punjab, publicising his government's achievements and claiming to have put the state's economy back on track, the ground reality was entirely different, with the law and order situation having become extremely alarming.
Referring to the recovery of a drone-dropped consignment of weapons from fields in Hardo Chhanni village in Gurdaspur district, he said four hand grenades, two pistols and 60 live cartridges had been recovered.
He pointed out that the security of the roughly 550-km international border, stretching from Pathankot to Fazilka across six border districts — Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka — was the responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police. Despite this, consignments of weapons and drugs continued to enter Punjab from across the border, he alleged.
Bajwa questioned how Union Home Minister Amit Shah could claim to be eliminating Naxalism and major gangsters while weapons and narcotics were being delivered into Punjab by drones. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also promised to install an anti-drone system in the state, but no concrete results had emerged so far, he said.
Drones that once arrived under the cover of darkness or in the early morning hours were now dropping weapons and narcotics in broad daylight, he claimed. The situation had become so serious that mobile phones and location devices were also being delivered by drones, while consignments of weapons were reportedly landing on the rooftops of people's houses. He asked who was ultimately responsible for the weapons and narcotics reaching Punjab.
He said information indicated that around 10 major gangster operators, 500 gangsters and between 750 and 1,000 of their associates were operating across Punjab.
No individual, family or businessperson felt safe in the state, he claimed. Extortion demands, threats and other criminal activities were hurting businesses and causing substantial damage to the state's economy.
Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio, had failed to establish effective accountability to curb gangsterism or stop the smuggling of weapons through drones, Bajwa alleged. He demanded that the chief minister and the Union Home Minister explain why the two security agencies had failed to discharge their responsibilities and why anti-drone technology was not being deployed effectively.
Alleging that the AAP and the BJP were two sides of the same coin, strengthening each other for political gain, Bajwa said a drug network of such magnitude could not flourish anywhere in the world without political patronage and the alleged connivance of the police and security agencies.
He called for an impartial investigation into who was shielding the expanding drug and gangster networks in Punjab. He reiterated that if the Congress formed the government, it would take decisive action to dismantle gangster networks and wipe out the drug trade from the state.
Targeting the government over Punjab's economic condition, Bajwa said the Congress's opposition and sustained struggle had forced the government to withdraw the Land Pooling Policy, saving people's property worth approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crore from alleged exploitation.
He also questioned the government's claims on mining revenue, pointing out that although the state's mining business was estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore, only about Rs 1,500 crore was reportedly reaching the Punjab exchequer.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had promised to generate Rs 20,000 crore annually from mining for the state treasury. The question now, he said, was where the remaining money had gone and into whose pockets it had landed.
He alleged that Mann and Kejriwal had ruthlessly exploited Punjab's resources, causing enormous damage to the state's economy.
Chairman of the Congress Manifesto Committee and MP Dr Amar Singh said the party would soon present its election manifesto for Punjab to the people.
He said the committee had so far received more than 500 memorandums from across the state, reflecting the problems, expectations and future needs of different sections of society.
The Congress manifesto, he said, would not merely be a document of electoral promises but a comprehensive roadmap to give Punjab a new direction at the economic, social and administrative levels.
The party would frame its policies based on suggestions received from ordinary citizens, farmers, labourers, young people, traders, women and other sections of society, ensuring that the interests and rights of Punjab remained paramount.