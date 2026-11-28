Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called Jammu and Kashmir the crown jewel of India, saying its accession was not merely about integrating a geographical territory but also about preserving the country's soul, spirit, unity and integrity.

Addressing a rally after leading the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) foot march over a one-kilometre stretch from Panjtirthi Chowk, near Lok Bhawan, to Brahmana Sabha at Parade Chowk, Jammu, Singh also criticised the Congress over its allegations of ‘vote chori’, questioning the party’s claims and saying it had failed to produce credible evidence to substantiate them.

“Jammu and Kashmir is the crown jewel of India, its pride and glory. Therefore, its accession to India was not merely a question of integrating a geographical territory. Rather, it was a commitment to preserving the soul, spirit, unity and integrity of India,” Singh said.

Recalling Jammu and Kashmir’s historical significance in the BJP’s political journey, the defence minister paid tribute to Pandit Prem Nath Dogra for his struggle for the complete integration of the region with India.

He also recalled Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s slogan, ‘Ek Desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan’ (One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag), raised from the region.

Singh said a large number of people from Jammu and Kashmir had sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country’s unity and integrity, and paid tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice.