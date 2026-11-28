Food regulator FSSAI has sanctioned fresh prosecution against Bisleri International after a packaged drinking water sample collected from its West Bengal plant failed laboratory testing, sources said.

The sample tested positive for coliform bacteria, they added. This form of bacteria can enter water systems through sewage leaks or damaged pipes, among other pathways.

The presence of coliform bacteria in the sample taken from a plant in Jalpaiguri's Telipara village, was confirmed by both primary and referral laboratories.

As a result, the FSSAI prohibited the sale of only one specific batch (batch number PB 201) on August 12, 2026, sources stated.

This action marks the second instance of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioning prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, a leading player in the packaged drinking water sector in the country.

On Sunday, the FSSAI announced similar legal proceedings after a sample from one of Bisleri's plants in Goa also failed testing. In view of the violations of the food safety rules, FSSAI has granted "sanction for prosecution" against Bisleri International.

Responses from the FSSAI and Bisleri International could not be ascertained immediately. In the Goa case, the FSSAI had said the "sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006.