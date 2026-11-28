CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held their first formal lunch-in meeting today since announcing their pre-poll alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections the discussions primarily focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s December 8 rally in Moga to mark the birth anniversary of former Punjab Chief Minister and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, including its planning and strategy.

Senior leaders of both parties met at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Sector 9 residence here for a lunch meeting to discuss their joint campaign strategy and preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed rally in Moga on December 8 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

From the SAD, besides Sukhbir Singh Badal, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Bunty Romana, Sikander Singh Maluka, Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Bikram Singh Majithia attended the meeting. While the BJP side the meeting was attended by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, Former BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar, working state chief Ashwani Sharma and Anil Sareen.

The leaders discussed the Prime Minister’s rally, planned joint programmes over the next two months and ways to coordinate their campaign ahead of the Assembly election and also indicated that regular meetings would be held to chalk out a joint strategy. However, leaders of both parties remained tight-lipped about the seat-sharing formula.