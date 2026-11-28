CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held their first formal lunch-in meeting today since announcing their pre-poll alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections the discussions primarily focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s December 8 rally in Moga to mark the birth anniversary of former Punjab Chief Minister and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, including its planning and strategy.
Senior leaders of both parties met at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Sector 9 residence here for a lunch meeting to discuss their joint campaign strategy and preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed rally in Moga on December 8 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.
From the SAD, besides Sukhbir Singh Badal, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Bunty Romana, Sikander Singh Maluka, Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Bikram Singh Majithia attended the meeting. While the BJP side the meeting was attended by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, Former BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar, working state chief Ashwani Sharma and Anil Sareen.
The leaders discussed the Prime Minister’s rally, planned joint programmes over the next two months and ways to coordinate their campaign ahead of the Assembly election and also indicated that regular meetings would be held to chalk out a joint strategy. However, leaders of both parties remained tight-lipped about the seat-sharing formula.
After the meeting, SAD Chief Badal said that he had invited the senior leadership of BJP to his house to discuss how we have to jointly campaign for two months in the run-up to the assembly election.
"Besides, discussion was also held in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on December 8. Further discussion was held on common programmes. The meeting was held in an amiable environment. Such meetings will continue and jointly we will come out with a plan on how to fight these elections," he added.
While Dhillon said that the alliance was aimed at the prosperity of Punjab and that the discussions primarily revolved around taking the state forward.
"The proposed Moga rally is being organised on the birth anniversary of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. The alliance is not merely a show of strength by NDA but a reflection of public sentiment and people’s anger against the AAP government," said Jakhar.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes days after the two parties decided to revive their alliance, which had fallen apart in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.
The leadership of both parties maintained that their alliance was intended to work for Punjab’s interests and that a detailed joint campaign plan would be announced after further consultations.