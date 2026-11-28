CHANDIGARH: The Union government will issue a ₹125 commemorative coin made of nickel silver on November 29 to mark the 125th birth anniversary of renowned Indian painter and Padma Shri awardee Sobha Singh.

The Union Finance Ministry issued a Gazette notification on November 25 announcing the issuance of the commemorative coin.

The coin will weigh 32 grams and have a diameter of 44 millimetres. The inscriptions "125th Birth Anniversary of Sobha Singh" and "Seeker of Light, Painter of Humanity" will appear along its lower periphery.

An image of a colour palette and paintbrushes will be depicted to the left of Sobha Singh's portrait. The years "1901–2026" will also feature on the coin in international numerals.

Sobha Singh's artistic contribution remains an important part of India's cultural heritage. His portraits of Sikh Gurus, historical personalities and spiritual figures are admired for their depth, sensitivity and spiritual expression.

The paintings, philosophical vision and artistic legacy of Singh have earned him a distinguished place in the history of Indian art and culture. With this honour, Singh will become the first Indian painter to be commemorated by the Central government through a dedicated commemorative coin.

Born on November 29, 1901, in Har Gobindpur in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Sobha Singh moved to Andretta, near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, after Partition, where he established his artistic home and continued his creative journey. His celebrated portraits of Sikh Gurus, particularly Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji, are regarded as iconic representations of Sikh spiritual heritage.

In addition to portraying several prominent national leaders, he brought legendary Punjabi love stories, including Heer-Ranjha and Sohni-Mahiwal, to life through his artwork. In recognition of his contribution to Indian art, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1983. His artistic legacy continues to be preserved at the Sobha Singh Art Gallery in Andretta, Himachal Pradesh.