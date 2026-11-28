NEW DELHI: The Centre is examining a proposal to introduce monthly subscription charges for personnel covered under the Ayushman CAPF healthcare scheme, potentially ending the existing arrangement under which beneficiaries have not been required to pay a separate monthly contribution. The Ayushman CAPF healthcare scheme is for personnel, who are deployed in regions, where the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) facility is not available.

Sources said the government in an earlier communication said, a proposal was floated to deduct monthly subscriptions from the salaries of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel posted in areas not covered by the CGHS. But, the same was not implemented and was circulated among different formations for feedback and comments, they added.

The proposed subscription rates were fixed according to pay levels. Personnel in Pay Levels 3 to 5 were to pay Rs 250 per month, those in Level 6 Rs 450, personnel in Levels 7 to 11 Rs 650, and those in Level 12 and above Rs 1,000 per month, the sources said.

The sources said, the issue had also figured in a Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) meeting held in August to review the implementation of the Ayushman CAPF scheme. According to the minutes of the meeting, monthly deductions at CGHS rates had been envisaged when the scheme was introduced, but the subscription mechanism was never operationalised, they added.