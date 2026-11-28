RAIPUR: A fresh controversy erupted in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district after four Gram Panchayats passed resolutions barring the entry of pastors, religious preachers and erected public notice boards enforcing the ban.

The signboards installed in the Sogda, Chadiya, Kesra, and Dumartoli Gram Panchayats under the Jashpur Janpad Panchayat explicitly prohibit the entry of religious preachers, priests, and pastors into the villages.

While a section of villagers hailed the move as a necessary step to safeguard indigenous customs and social order, the Christian Adivasi Mahasabha strongly objected to the decision.

Jashpur Janpad Panchayat President Ganga Ram Bhagat confirmed that the resolutions barring priests and pastors were passed following deliberations on tribal culture, customs, traditional faith, and social solidarity, as well as the rights and responsibilities granted under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act, 1996.

Local resident Kinaram stated that following religious conversions, some individuals distance themselves from traditional village worship and social systems, frequently triggering internal friction and disputes.

Former councillor and Oraon tribal community leader Santan Bhagat explained that special Gram Sabhas were convened specifically to protect village traditions, culture, and social cohesion.

The boards warn that any violation of the Gram Sabha’s decision or local order will be reported to the administration for action under established rules.

Anil Kispotta, State President of the Christian Adivasi Mahasabha opposed the action saying that issues surrounding religious conversion should be addressed through open dialogue and awareness rather than measures that risk spreading social animosity.

Responding to the development, Jashpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Omkareswar Singh stated that the issue came to his attention via media coverage.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact facts of the incident, especially as no formal complaint has been received to date. However, I have deputed the Tehsildar to visit the villages and assess the situation on the ground.

Upon receiving the comprehensive inquiry report, necessary action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law,” the SDM told this newspaper.

The district administrative authorities stated that Gram Sabhas or Panchayats cannot override fundamental constitutional rights.