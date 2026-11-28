The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday urged political parties and Members of Parliament to oppose the proposed delimitation exercise, warning that those facilitating the passage of the legislation would be committing a "grave betrayal of the people's mandate".
In a statement, the outfit said its biggest concern was the possibility of "partisan redrawing of Parliamentary and Vidhan Sabha constituencies to the express benefit of the ruling party, or gerrymandering". It called on political parties to unite against what it described as the "manipulation" of India's electoral map.
The appeal comes ahead of a four-day special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the Centre is expected to introduce three bills to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 general elections. The proposed legislation also envisages a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to each state.
The CJP cautioned that constituency boundaries could be manipulated to influence electoral outcomes even without changes in the overall number of votes polled.
"By concentrating voters in certain constituencies and dividing them across others, the political outcome can be influenced even without any change in the overall number of votes cast," it said.
Expressing concern over the absence of adequate safeguards and independent scrutiny, the outfit alleged that delimitation could be used to secure a long-term electoral advantage for the BJP.
"Constituency boundaries can shape political representation for decades. If those boundaries are designed to favour an incumbent government, citizens may find that changes in public opinion are no longer fairly reflected in the composition of Parliament," the statement said.
The CJP also linked its opposition to delimitation with its allegations of irregularities in the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, including wrongful deletions and a lack of transparency.
Criticising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the outfit said, "A Delimitation Commission involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar -- a traitor to democratic norms who has already eroded the trust of the people -- will not give anyone any confidence in the process."
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said some political parties were justifying their support for the proposed legislation by pointing to the 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats, without considering the implications of gerrymandering.
"They have no clue what gerrymandering they are signing up for. Check Assam's electoral boundaries for reference," he said.
Another CJP leader, Saurav Das, warned opposition parties against supporting the legislation in a manner that could benefit the BJP.
"If parties in the opposition act in any manner that benefits the BJP and its sinister designs for our democracy, then that will be a grave betrayal of the people. The youth will be paying because of their unholy, principle-less politics," he said.
The outfit reiterated that it supported 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but objected to linking its implementation with the delimitation exercise.
"Women's reservation has already been passed by Parliament and yet remains unimplemented. Using it as a cover to manipulate electoral boundaries is a cynical distraction from the real issue: the partisan redrawing of India's constituencies," it said.
CJP policy lead Mehr Pasricha said the debate over the expansion of the Lok Sabha was diverting attention from pressing issues affecting citizens, including unemployment, education, pollution and women's safety.
"Whether the Lok Sabha has 550 MPs or 850 is immaterial to the fact that real issues plaguing the people of India are not making it to the floor of the House -- the education and jobs crisis, toxic air, the disenfranchisement of crores of Indians and women's safety," she said.
"Members of Parliament are busy playing divisive and petty politics that undermine the very institution they sit in," Pasricha added.
(With inputs from PTI)