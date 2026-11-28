The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday urged political parties and Members of Parliament to oppose the proposed delimitation exercise, warning that those facilitating the passage of the legislation would be committing a "grave betrayal of the people's mandate".

In a statement, the outfit said its biggest concern was the possibility of "partisan redrawing of Parliamentary and Vidhan Sabha constituencies to the express benefit of the ruling party, or gerrymandering". It called on political parties to unite against what it described as the "manipulation" of India's electoral map.

The appeal comes ahead of a four-day special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the Centre is expected to introduce three bills to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 general elections. The proposed legislation also envisages a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to each state.

The CJP cautioned that constituency boundaries could be manipulated to influence electoral outcomes even without changes in the overall number of votes polled.

"By concentrating voters in certain constituencies and dividing them across others, the political outcome can be influenced even without any change in the overall number of votes cast," it said.

Expressing concern over the absence of adequate safeguards and independent scrutiny, the outfit alleged that delimitation could be used to secure a long-term electoral advantage for the BJP.

"Constituency boundaries can shape political representation for decades. If those boundaries are designed to favour an incumbent government, citizens may find that changes in public opinion are no longer fairly reflected in the composition of Parliament," the statement said.