CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is closing in on a top Punjab bureaucrat for his alleged role in corruption and irregularities in the procurement, storage and preservation of food grains in the state.

After the raids on the premises of three companies earlier this week, the agency is probing his alleged links with private contractors and companies that secured contracts from PUNGRAIN, while investigating his deals in real estate with a prominent real estate developer.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the procurement, storage and preservation of foodgrains in Punjab, including the award and extension of contracts for the preservation and security of wheat stocks.

It is learnt that one of these companies, Origo Commodities, was awarded the contract during the SAD-BJP government, with the initial contract ending in 2016. However, the company reportedly continued to get extensions between 2016 and 2019, without fresh bids being invited.

Fresh tenders were floated in 2019 for the preservation and security of 42 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains. While some firms were awarded contracts at Rs 18.10 per metric tonne, Origo and its sister concerns were subsequently awarded work for 30 lakh metric tonnes at Rs 27.50 per metric tonne. The difference in rates reportedly resulted in an additional expenditure of around Rs 32 crore annually for the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

In a statement issued today, ED stated, "Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chandigarh Zonal Office, conducted search operations on 25.11.2026 and 26.11.2026 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at various residential and commercial premises of persons associated with M/s Origo Commodities India Private Limited, M/s Greymarble Infra Private Limited (GMI) and M/s Shivalik Agro Poly Products Limited, etc. in connection with a case involving alleged corruption and irregularities in the procurement, storage and preservation of food grains in Punjab."

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and others in connection to undue favours received by private entities in lieu of illegal gratification.

The agency is investigating the involvement of senior bureaucrats in extending undue favours to M/s Origo Commodities India Private Limited in respect of the contracts awarded in 2019–20 by PUNGRAIN, in lieu of illegal gratification, resulting in an estimated loss of multiple Crores to the public exchequer.

Further investigation is being conducted into the alleged investment of a portion of the ill-gotten money generated through such corrupt practices in land acquired in the name of close relatives of a senior bureaucrat along with M/s Greymarble Infra Private Limited (GMI).