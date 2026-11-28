CHANDIGARH: The Directorate of Enforcement conducted raids at eight places in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab in a case relating to a fraudulent money multiplier and investment scheme operated by an accused, who is a former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, and his associates as they have collected approximately more than Rs 70 Crore so far.

A statement issued by the investigating agency read, "Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jammu Sub Zonal Office, has conducted search operations on November 27 at eight locations situated in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, including Kathua, Udhampur and Pathankot, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, relating to fraudulent money multiplier/investment scheme operated by accused Gurmeet Singh, a former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, and his associates."

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by various police authorities in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar. Gurmeet Singh and his co-accused people of cheating the public at large under fraudulent schemes like the "Safe Investment Plan" through which innocent investors were lured with false promises of high returns and cheated of their hard-earned money, including serving and retired SSB personnel.

The ED investigation has revealed that the accused persons and their family members, associates and connected business entities, like M/s Style O Industry, Kathua, M/s Style O Comfort Creations P Ltd. Kathua collected substantial amounts from investors running to more than Rs. 70 Crore approximately identified so far. The investigation has further revealed the acquisition of assets from the proceeds generated through the fraudulent investment activities.

The statement stated, "During search operations, two high-end vehicles, immovable property-related documents, electronic devices and other incriminating records were seized. Bank balances of approximately 33 lakh have been frozen from accounts linked to Gurmeet Singh and his entities. Further, balances aggregating to approximately Rs 14 lakh in various HDFC Bank accounts of Madan Lal, Sunil Choudhary, M/s Style O Tiles and Ceramics, M/s Style O Comfort Creations P Ltd. have also been frozen, taking the total frozen amount to approximately Rs 47 lakh. Further, foreign currency comprising UAE Dirhams, Thai Baht, Azerbaijani Manat and Australian Dollars, having an estimated equivalent value of approximately ₹37,000, was also recovered and seized." Further investigation is under progress, it concluded.