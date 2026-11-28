SRINAGAR: The Omar Abdullah government on Saturday notified the establishment of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University, with its headquarters in Budgam in central Kashmir and its campus 300 km away in Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory.

According to a notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government's Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the university will come into existence on November 30, 2026.

The notification states that the university's headquarters will be in Budgam, while its campus will be located in Jammu.

The university has been established under the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Act, 2018 (Act No II of 2019).

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said this landmark initiative in higher education will enable students to pursue quality legal education within J&K, enhance their career prospects and build a highly skilled human resource base for the emerging knowledge economy.

National Conference spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said in a post on X that under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Kashmir finally gets its National Law University at Budgam, while Jammu also gets a campus and both regions gain.

“To those now preaching discrimination, particularly PDP, spare us the selective outrage. When you were in government with the BJP, PC, IIT and IIM came to Jammu, but Kashmir was left without comparable institutions. You never had the courage to question that imbalance then,” he said. “We refuse to be misled by your hypocrisy and politics of manufactured grievance. We will ensure the Jammu campus is fully functional and flourishes too.”

“Our politics is about building institutions and creating opportunities, not pitting Jammu against Kashmir,” he said.

However, PDP MLA from Budgam Aga Muntazir criticised the Omar government for allotting the university's campus to Jammu.

“Established by an Act in 2018 for Kashmir, the National Law University is now being shifted to Jammu through the backdoor. Despite clear assurances on the floor of the House that Budgam would host the campus, the government has issued an order placing only its headquarters in Budgam while locating the actual campus in Jammu. What kind of justice is this? This is a betrayal of Budgam and an injustice to Kashmir. Our demand is unequivocal: the main campus must be established in Budgam, with a satellite campus in Jammu. Amend the order. Kashmir cannot be expected to accept another broken promise,” Muntazir said.

Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajad Lone accused the government of institutionalising "lies and deceit".

Reacting to the reported arrangement separating the university's administrative headquarters from its academic campus across the region's two divisions, Lone questioned the logic and academic viability of running an institution with its core components separated by hundreds of kilometres.

"Can someone please enlighten us and explain the difference between the headquarters of a university and the campus of a university?" he questioned.

Dismissing the arrangement as unprecedented and absurd, Lone said, "I too have studied in India and abroad, but I am yet to come across a university which has a headquarters in one place and a campus 300 kilometres away".

"Shame and shamelessness have found new meanings in this government. Lies and deceit are the rule, not the exception," he said. "So the National Law University stands neutered—just like the government."