DEHRADUN: The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project has reached a significant milestone, with the two ends of a 6.59-km main tunnel in Rudraprayag district meeting on Friday evening.

The breakthrough connects the sections being excavated from Sumerpur and Marora, completing a key stage in the construction of the mountain railway. The tunnel was excavated from both ends, with 4.7 km completed from the Sumerpur side and 1.79 km from Marora.

Construction teams faced difficult geological conditions, including weak, crumbly soil beneath residential settlements, a thin layer of rock and soil above the tunnel, and persistent water seepage. These factors made excavation particularly sensitive and technically challenging.

The construction team used the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), along with controlled blasting. Excavation was carried out in stages, with engineers monitoring ground conditions and the potential impact on surrounding areas. The tunnel is part of Package 08 of the rail project.

The 125-km Rishikesh-Karnaprayag project, with an estimated cost of Rs 37,119 crore, is intended to connect Uttarakhand’s mountainous districts to the rail network. About 104 km of the route will run through tunnels. The project includes 12 proposed stations and 19 bridges. The combined length of the main and escape tunnels is around 213 km, while the longest tunnel will stretch 14.58 km.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj told TNIE that the project is expected to benefit Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts.

“Once completed, the rail project will serve as a lifeline for the hill regions and give a boost to their economy,” Maharaj said. He added that improved transport links could support tourism, local businesses and economic activity, particularly during the Char Dham pilgrimage season.

The project is also expected to provide an alternative to road travel through the hill districts. Passenger trains are planned to operate at a maximum speed of 100 km per hour, while freight trains will have a maximum speed of 65 km per hour.