RAIPUR: Fear and outrage have gripped the Christian community in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, about 400 km south of Raipur, following back-to-back attempts to desecrate and burn a sacred statue of Mother Mary inside the Sacred Heart Catholic Church premises in Banglapara.

According to district police records and the community leaders, the targeted attacks occurred over two consecutive nights.

Initially, unknown miscreants kicked the statue of Mother Mary in an attempt to dislodge and vandalise it from its pedestal.

When the attempt to break the idol failed, perpetrators returned the following night around 12:20 AM, doused the same statue in petrol, and tried to set it ablaze.

Church members discovered the damage the next morning. Surveillance footage from CCTV cameras installed within the church compound captured three unidentified individuals carrying out suspicious movements around the statue at approximately 12:20 AM.

Following a written complaint lodged by Parish Priest Father Jomon T.D. and church members, the Narayanpur Police Station registered an FIR.