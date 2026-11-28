RAIPUR: Fear and outrage have gripped the Christian community in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, about 400 km south of Raipur, following back-to-back attempts to desecrate and burn a sacred statue of Mother Mary inside the Sacred Heart Catholic Church premises in Banglapara.
According to district police records and the community leaders, the targeted attacks occurred over two consecutive nights.
Initially, unknown miscreants kicked the statue of Mother Mary in an attempt to dislodge and vandalise it from its pedestal.
When the attempt to break the idol failed, perpetrators returned the following night around 12:20 AM, doused the same statue in petrol, and tried to set it ablaze.
Church members discovered the damage the next morning. Surveillance footage from CCTV cameras installed within the church compound captured three unidentified individuals carrying out suspicious movements around the statue at approximately 12:20 AM.
Following a written complaint lodged by Parish Priest Father Jomon T.D. and church members, the Narayanpur Police Station registered an FIR.
Sub-Inspector Rukhamani Mandvi has taken up the investigation under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023—specifically Sections 298 (injuring or defiling a place of worship), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 326(f) (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
The police complaint recorded the occurrences on the nights of November 24-25. The twin incidents have reopened deep wounds in the region, reviving memories of the January 2, 2023 vandalism attack on a Catholic church in Narayanpur.
Community representatives stated that repeated targeting of religious symbols especially weeks before Christmas has created an atmosphere of acute insecurity and intimidation.
They demanded a swift and impartial probe into the incident along with a strict legal action based on the registered FIR.
The Christian community also sought deployment of police forces and intensified night patrolling around churches ahead of and during the upcoming Christmas festivities.