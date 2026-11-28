NEW DELHI: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under the Education Ministry, has invited government schools, colleges and government-aided institutions to apply to serve as examination centres for its April 2027 public examinations.

The registration portal will open on December 1.

NIOS conducts public examinations twice a year, during April-May and October-November.

An official notification said the theory papers for the secondary and senior secondary public examinations are likely to begin in the first week of April.

Examination centres will be set up at all PM SHRI schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and government or government-aided schools, colleges and institutions affiliated with the CBSE or universities.

The notification, signed by Director (Evaluation) TN Giri, calls on all NIOS regional directors to make concerted efforts to encourage educational institutions under their jurisdiction to become NIOS examination centres.

The portal will accept applications until January 10, 2027, it said. “The norms for the exam centres are available on the NIOS website. The date shall not be extended beyond January 10, 2027,” it stressed.

Schools and colleges that had registered previously will also have to apply again and upload a fresh application, it added.