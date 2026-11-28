RAIPUR: In what it describes as a first for Chhattisgarh, NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has installed Internet of Things (IoT) Data Loggers at its Nagarnar Steel Plant in Bastar and integrated them with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in Raipur to enable real-time online monitoring of stack emissions.

Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the latest technological tools that enables industrial proficiency and compliance with statutory norms.

The upgrade supplements the plant's existing pollution control infrastructure and allows both the CPCB and the State Environment Department to track emission data live. According to the company, deploying IoT technology supports operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and round-the-clock oversight.

IoT Data Logger connectivity has been established across all stacks of the Nagarnar Steel Plant. In addition, the online Storm Water Monitoring System at Gate No. 3—through which rainwater exits the facility—has been linked to the monitoring network.

The plant already operates Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (CAAQMS) at all four corners of the premises to track multiple ambient air parameters and prevent hazardous substances from escaping into the atmosphere. Alongside these systems, Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) installed across process stacks transmit live data directly to CPCB and Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) helps to identify deviations, the company spokesperson told this newspaper.

The announcement follows a November 25 inspection by an official from the CECB Regional Office in Jagdalpur (Bastar). Accompanied by local villagers and NSL officials, the inspecting official surveyed areas around the plant and found no discharge of process water or black water from the facility.

Beyond emissions monitoring, NSL reported planting more than four lakh (400,000) plants inside the Nagarnar Steel Plant to build a green barrier, NMDC Steel officials stated.