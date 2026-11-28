CHANDIGARH: Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib Amritpal Singh and chief of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), who is presently lodged at Central Jail in Dirbugarh of Assam might contest the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections not from one but two seats as his supporters are pitching for his candidature from several constituencies.
One of these one of could be Dhuri, against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as it could give him greater political visibility and Talwandi Sabo seat, home to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, where two-time AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur has been denominated by ruling AAP.
The two seats are in the Malwa region of the state which has the largest 69 constituencies out of a total of 117 assembly seats.
But the outfit maintains that no decision has been taken and dismisses speculation surrounding his possible constituencies. Sources in his outfit said that besides Dhuri and Talwandi Sabo, the other assembly constituency he might contest is Khem Karan, which is part of his Lok Sabha constituency.
While the party is still in the process of finalizing the exact seats, sources said his participation in the upcoming assembly elections is certain. The 33-year old Amritpal Singh who is the CM face of his party, currently represents the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency in the Majha region that has formerly been a hotbed of separatist militancy.
He won this Lok Sabha seat by nearly 2 lakh votes while being lodged in jail, has considerable influence in sections of Punjab society.
Sources said that Waris Punjab De could also be testing political waters by floating names of different constituencies, including those in Malwa.
The possibility of an alliance with BSP, Akali Dal (Puran Surjit) and SAD (Amritsar) could further influence the party’s electoral calculations. "SAD (Amritsar) has a good presence in Malwa and could help Amritpal secure a substantial vote if an alliance materialises,” said an insider.
Waris Punjab De chief spokesperson Shamsher Singh Padhari said that the party leadership had not finalized any constituency for Amritpal. "The party is getting offers from it’s volunteers in all three regions of the state; Majha, Malwa and Doaba. Recently a strong lobby from Ajnala in Majha offered to have him contest from their constituency,’’ he added.
On the other hand, the outfit will also be mobilizing Non-Resident Indian (NRI) supporters overseas, as it appears to be reaching out to the Punjabi diaspora, with its supporters organising a rally in Brampton, Canada, on December 20.
As a poster titled 'Punjab Rally', carrying a message "The time has come to stand together. For Punjab, for the Panth, and for the voice of Punjab's youth, we will come together once again,” has shared on its official social media handles, inviting Punjabis living in Canada to participate in what it has described as a gathering for Punjab's rights.
It features a larger picture of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently in Dibrugarh jail, followed by pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and Sikh activist Sandeep Singh alias Deep Sidhu.
The organisers have urged participants to bring along their families, friends and children, describing the event as a platform to raise their voice for Punjab's rights.
The Brampton rally could provide an opportunity for the outfit to assess and consolidate its support base among the Punjabi diaspora, particularly in Canada, where Punjab-related political and Panthic issues have traditionally drawn considerable community interest.
The proposed overseas mobilisation comes amid the outfit's efforts to expand its organisational presence in Punjab. AD-WPD has previously organised rallies at Chhapar Mela in Ludhiana district and during Rakhar Puniya at Baba Bakala in Amritsar district, drawing supporters from different parts of the state.
AD-WPD leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali has urged the government to facilitate Amritpal Singh's participation in parliamentary proceedings, reiterating the demand that the elected MP be allowed to raise issues concerning his constituency and Punjab in the Lok Sabha.
A large number of supporters gathered during Amritpal Singh was recently granted a three-hour custody parole on November 21 to attend the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, at his native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district.