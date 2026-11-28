CHANDIGARH: Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib Amritpal Singh and chief of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), who is presently lodged at Central Jail in Dirbugarh of Assam might contest the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections not from one but two seats as his supporters are pitching for his candidature from several constituencies.

One of these one of could be Dhuri, against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as it could give him greater political visibility and Talwandi Sabo seat, home to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, where two-time AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur has been denominated by ruling AAP.

The two seats are in the Malwa region of the state which has the largest 69 constituencies out of a total of 117 assembly seats.

But the outfit maintains that no decision has been taken and dismisses speculation surrounding his possible constituencies. Sources in his outfit said that besides Dhuri and Talwandi Sabo, the other assembly constituency he might contest is Khem Karan, which is part of his Lok Sabha constituency.

While the party is still in the process of finalizing the exact seats, sources said his participation in the upcoming assembly elections is certain. The 33-year old Amritpal Singh who is the CM face of his party, currently represents the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency in the Majha region that has formerly been a hotbed of separatist militancy.

He won this Lok Sabha seat by nearly 2 lakh votes while being lodged in jail, has considerable influence in sections of Punjab society.

Sources said that Waris Punjab De could also be testing political waters by floating names of different constituencies, including those in Malwa.

The possibility of an alliance with BSP, Akali Dal (Puran Surjit) and SAD (Amritsar) could further influence the party’s electoral calculations. "SAD (Amritsar) has a good presence in Malwa and could help Amritpal secure a substantial vote if an alliance materialises,” said an insider.

Waris Punjab De chief spokesperson Shamsher Singh Padhari said that the party leadership had not finalized any constituency for Amritpal. "The party is getting offers from it’s volunteers in all three regions of the state; Majha, Malwa and Doaba. Recently a strong lobby from Ajnala in Majha offered to have him contest from their constituency,’’ he added.