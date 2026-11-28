Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of treating the prime minister's post as his "birthright", alleging that his inability to realise his ambition of occupying the office had led him to adopt the approach that "if I cannot have it, no one else should".
Addressing a rally organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh also criticised the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha for challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate, saying Gandhi should first demonstrate his willingness to participate in parliamentary discussions.
"Rahul Gandhi considers himself a claimant to the prime minister's post and is unwilling to accept anyone else in that position," Singh said, adding that Parliament was the country's highest democratic forum where every issue could be debated.
"There is nothing wrong with aspiring for a position in politics. However, considering a position, particularly the country's highest office, one's birthright is certainly wrong," he said, alleging that Gandhi believed he was the natural heir to the prime minister's post.
Citing an account by a journalist, Singh claimed that Gandhi had told his friends before and after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that "his time would come in 2024", suggesting that he expected to become prime minister that year.
"But 2024 has come and gone and Narendra Modi is still the prime minister of India," he said.
The defence minister alleged that after voters thwarted Gandhi's ambitions in the 2024 elections, the Congress leader adopted the attitude that "if I cannot have it, no one else should". He accused Gandhi of attempting to create a crisis for democracy by spreading anarchy.
Singh asserted that the people of India were politically aware and would not allow such designs to succeed.
He also accused Gandhi of making misleading statements on national security and damaging the country's image. Referring to Gandhi's remarks about Chinese troops allegedly thrashing Indian soldiers, Singh said, "Just imagine, a leader of a country making such remarks that Chinese soldiers were beating up Indian soldiers."
He claimed that the Supreme Court had told the Congress leader that "no true Indian would make such a statement".
Singh further accused Gandhi of making divisive remarks about Hindus and Lord Ram, including describing the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a political programme.
"Opposing the government and opposing India are two entirely different things," he said, accusing Congress leaders of failing to distinguish between the two.
Questioning Gandhi's parliamentary record, Singh claimed that his attendance and participation in debates were below the average for MPs. He said the Leader of Opposition should use Parliament to raise public issues instead of focusing on building a "false narrative" against Modi.
"Rahul Gandhi forgets that the prime minister has earned the people's trust through his hard work. No matter how hard Rahul Gandhi tries, people will continue to shower the same affection on Modi in the future as they do today," he said.
Comparing Gandhi to a child who refuses to leave the crease after being declared out in a cricket game, Singh said the Congress leader made excuses and questioned the umpire's integrity.
"Such behaviour may be acceptable in childhood games, but when a senior political leader starts behaving like this in a democracy, it is no longer a matter of sport, it becomes a matter of concern. It is no longer a game, it becomes a threat," he said.
The senior BJP leader also accused the Congress of undermining democratic institutions and running governments through "remote control".
Referring to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, Singh said the real centre of power at the time was the National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi.
Citing a book by Sanjay Baru, former media adviser to then prime minister Manmohan Singh, the defence minister claimed that important Cabinet files were sent to Sonia Gandhi for approval.
He also recalled the 2013 ordinance brought by the Manmohan Singh government, saying Rahul Gandhi had publicly dismissed it as "nonsense" while the prime minister was abroad, following which the decision was changed.
"Congress governments might have been run through remote control, but no power can run a BJP government that way," Singh said.
Addressing allegations that the country was witnessing an Emergency-like situation under the Modi government, Singh accused the opposition of misrepresenting legal action against politicians and restrictions on protests as attacks on democracy.
"A trend has emerged in the country today -- whatever the Modi government does, some people immediately accuse it of imposing an Emergency. They say an Emergency-like situation prevails in the country. Whenever legal action is taken against a corrupt politician, they describe it as an act resembling the Emergency.
"If someone is prevented from creating a disturbance outside the prime minister's residence, that too is labelled an Emergency. If a crowd of political party workers is stopped from taking to the streets and indulging in vandalism, that too is described as an Emergency," he said.
"I want to tell such people that they have no idea what the Emergency actually meant," he added.
Singh said he had spent 18 months in jail when he was around 24 years old, including several months in solitary confinement.
"My mother died while I was incarcerated but the then Congress government did not grant me parole," he said.
Accusing the Congress of pursuing "negative politics" and attempting to replace democracy with "mobocracy", Singh said the opposition party's "expiry date has long passed" and asserted that it would not return to power.
He said the Modi government would continue to pursue development and would not allow the country's progress to be halted.
(With inputs from PTI)