Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of treating the prime minister's post as his "birthright", alleging that his inability to realise his ambition of occupying the office had led him to adopt the approach that "if I cannot have it, no one else should".

Addressing a rally organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh also criticised the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha for challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate, saying Gandhi should first demonstrate his willingness to participate in parliamentary discussions.

"Rahul Gandhi considers himself a claimant to the prime minister's post and is unwilling to accept anyone else in that position," Singh said, adding that Parliament was the country's highest democratic forum where every issue could be debated.

"There is nothing wrong with aspiring for a position in politics. However, considering a position, particularly the country's highest office, one's birthright is certainly wrong," he said, alleging that Gandhi believed he was the natural heir to the prime minister's post.

Citing an account by a journalist, Singh claimed that Gandhi had told his friends before and after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that "his time would come in 2024", suggesting that he expected to become prime minister that year.

"But 2024 has come and gone and Narendra Modi is still the prime minister of India," he said.