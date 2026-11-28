Senior BJP leader and MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of opposing women's reservation because his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not enjoy a similar position of influence within the party. He also targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that he had denied his own sisters their rights.
Speaking to reporters, the former Union minister linked Rahul's opposition to the delimitation Bill, which is tied to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, to the alleged disparity in the political standing of the Gandhi siblings.
"Just look at Rahul Gandhi, who is so powerful in his party. In contrast, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not have as much clout... His opposition to women's reservation can be seen in this light," Thakur said.
He also accused Tejashwi, the RJD working president and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, of being reluctant to support women's rights because of his alleged treatment of his sisters.
"He has been averse to giving his own sisters their due. How can he be expected to accept that other women get their rights?" Thakur said.
His remarks referred to the public fallout last year between Tejashwi and his elder sister Rohini Acharya. She had alleged that she was insulted by her younger brother and his close aides, whom she blamed for the RJD's defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
Thakur also described the INDIA bloc as "anti-women and anti-India", claiming that the alliance had fallen apart.
"The INDIA bloc has fallen apart. It was neither formed on the basis of any common policy nor did its leaders have honest intentions. They have merely renamed UPA to INDIA bloc to shed the former's baggage of corruption to confuse people. The alliance remains anti-women and anti-India," he alleged.
Defending the delimitation exercise and women's reservation, Thakur said India's population had quadrupled since Independence, while women's representation in politics remained low. The Bill, expected to be introduced in Parliament next week, seeks to make the 33 per cent reservation guaranteed under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam operational through a delimitation exercise.
Thakur also reiterated the BJP's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), first in states governed by the party and eventually across the country.
"Our party has not budged from its ideological stance right since the Bharatiya Jan Sangh days. Be it the abrogation of Article 370, freeing Muslim women from the practice of triple talaq, or replacing the IPC and CrPC with updated codes, we have delivered on all our promises. It is our promise that we will implement UCC across India, which we are already doing in BJP-ruled states," he said.
Thakur is scheduled to participate in the BJP's 'Samvidhan Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) programme in Bihar's Bhojpur district later on Saturday, as part of the party's nationwide campaign.
"The BJP is spearheading this programme across the country because the Congress and its allies have decided to undermine democracy, halt India's progress, level baseless allegations against constitutional institutions and damage the country's reputation across the world," he said.
Thakur also hit out at the Congress's past leadership, citing the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi and allegations of booth capturing during the tenure of her son and successor, Rajiv Gandhi.
"Rahul Gandhi charges us with vote theft. He should rather look into the malicious history of his own party. What could be more shameful than a court disqualifying the election of the prime minister belonging to a party?" he said.
He was referring to the Allahabad High Court's 1975 verdict declaring Indira Gandhi's 1971 Rae Bareli Lok Sabha election void and disqualifying her from holding elected office for six years.
(With inputs from PTI)