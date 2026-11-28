Senior BJP leader and MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of opposing women's reservation because his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not enjoy a similar position of influence within the party. He also targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that he had denied his own sisters their rights.

Speaking to reporters, the former Union minister linked Rahul's opposition to the delimitation Bill, which is tied to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, to the alleged disparity in the political standing of the Gandhi siblings.

"Just look at Rahul Gandhi, who is so powerful in his party. In contrast, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not have as much clout... His opposition to women's reservation can be seen in this light," Thakur said.

He also accused Tejashwi, the RJD working president and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, of being reluctant to support women's rights because of his alleged treatment of his sisters.

"He has been averse to giving his own sisters their due. How can he be expected to accept that other women get their rights?" Thakur said.

His remarks referred to the public fallout last year between Tejashwi and his elder sister Rohini Acharya. She had alleged that she was insulted by her younger brother and his close aides, whom she blamed for the RJD's defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Thakur also described the INDIA bloc as "anti-women and anti-India", claiming that the alliance had fallen apart.

"The INDIA bloc has fallen apart. It was neither formed on the basis of any common policy nor did its leaders have honest intentions. They have merely renamed UPA to INDIA bloc to shed the former's baggage of corruption to confuse people. The alliance remains anti-women and anti-India," he alleged.