CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today supported the proposed delimitation and women's reservation bills, days after reviving its alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls following a gap of six years.

Extending his party support, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "The stand of the Akali Dal is very clear that we support the women's bill and we support the delimitation formula that has come."

Reacting to a question on the Congress’ stand on the delimitation Bill, former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticised the opposition party, alleging that it was focused only on pursuing its own "political ambitions". He said this was the reason its own allies were leaving it.

While senior BJP leader and former Patiala MP Preneet Kaur expressed hope that the Women’s Reservation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, would receive the necessary approval in Parliament, paving the way for greater participation of women in the country’s legislative process.

Kaur described the proposed legislation as an important step towards women’s empowerment and strengthening their role in democratic decision-making.

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to implement one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation of every state and Union territory in the House and the strength of their respective legislative assemblies by 50 per cent. The revised allocations and boundaries are proposed to remain frozen until 2051.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to increase the maximum strength of the House to 850 members, including up to 815 from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also proposes to raise the upper limit on the strength of state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650 members.

According to the Bill’s Statement of Objects and Reasons, the proposed legislation aims to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, in the Lok Sabha and the legislative assemblies of states and Union Territories through a delimitation exercise.