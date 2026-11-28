RAIPUR: A joint team of security forces unearthed a Maoist dump containing 3.84 kg of gold and over ₹24.22 lakh in cash buried underground in the forests near the Indravati river in south Bastar's Bijapur district, about 450 km from Raipur, police said on Saturday.

The joint operation was carried out by personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on November 27.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding a hidden Maoist cache in the forested area under the Bhairamgarh police station limits, a search operation was launched under the directive of Bijapur Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta.

During the search operation, conducted approximately 8 to 10 km from the Bhairamgarh police station near the Indravati River, the BDS team carried out de-mining and excavation procedures at a marked location. They recovered a steel box concealed underground.

Necessary legal proceedings regarding the seized gold and cash are currently underway at the Bhairamgarh Police Station.

According to police officials, sustained joint operations by the DRG, Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) across various locations in Bijapur district have so far led to the cumulative recovery of ₹8,24,33,300 (over ₹8.24 crore) in cash and 12.34 kilograms of gold from hidden Maoist dumps.