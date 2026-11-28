Voting began at 8 am on Saturday for 30 wards of the Patiala Municipal Corporation, alongside 15 wards in the Baghapurana Municipal Council and seven in Moga district's Dharamkot Municipal Council, officials reported.

Conducted under Supreme Court directives issued in October, polling is scheduled to run until 4 pm.

The apex court had ordered fresh elections in 30 municipal wards of Patiala MC in Patiala and 15 wards of Baghapurana Municipal Council and seven wards of the Dharamkot Municipal Council in Moga after a fact-finding commission found "widespread obstruction during the nomination process" in the local body polls, which took place on December 21, 2024.

The matter had reached the courts after opposition candidates alleged large-scale irregularities during the nomination process. The allegations included the snatching of nomination papers, intimidation of candidates and incidents of manhandling.