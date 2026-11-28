DEHRADUN: With his daughter’s wedding approaching, Govind Joshi should have been focused on the celebrations. Instead, the father in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district was worrying about how the wedding procession would reach his village on November 30.

The road to Gurmatoli is riddled with potholes, making it difficult for vehicles to pass. After waiting in vain for repairs, Joshi joined local residents on Friday to make the route passable themselves.

The village falls in Munakot block. Despite a Ganesh puja being held at home that day, Joshi and other residents took shovels and spades to the Kavitad-Jamtari road, filling potholes with soil and rubble. They hoped to ease the journey for wedding guests and the procession.

The roughly 10-kilometre road serves a population of about 5,000 across nearby villages. Residents say it has never been asphalted since it was built. During the monsoon, potholes and damaged stretches make travel difficult; the road was further damaged during this year’s disaster, but repairs have yet to be carried out.

Villagers say they have repeatedly complained to Public Works Department officials, without results. Frustrated by the lack of action, residents have even boycotted elections to press for a proper road. The wedding has once again drawn attention to the route’s poor condition.

Joshi said he had informed the department about the problem but received no help. He also alleged that the department’s junior engineer did not answer his calls.

"Had the department sent a JCB, the road could have been repaired," Joshi said. "I would not have had to spend the day working on it with a shovel and spade while preparing for my daughter’s wedding."

Local resident Vikram Singh said the episode was about more than one family’s preparations. A father, he said, wants relatives and wedding guests to reach the house without difficulty. In Gurmatoli, the condition of the road meant Joshi had to join villagers in repairing the route himself.