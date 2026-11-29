RANCHI: Thirteen members of a family, including four children, were killed and one person injured after a speeding SUV rammed into a heavy vehicle on the Ranchi-Patna Highway in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district early Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred near the BJP office at Painki, under the jurisdiction of Kuju police station. Fourteen people were travelling in the SUV when the collision occurred, leaving 13 dead and one injured. The survivor is undergoing treatment at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital.
The victims, all residents of Jangharo village in Bihar's Nalanda district, were travelling to the Rajrappa Chhinnamasta Temple to offer prayers and celebrate Vivek Kumar’s wife securing a government teaching job when the accident occurred.
Local residents gathered at the spot soon after the accident, and rescue operations were launched with the assistance of the police. Several administrative and police officials, including Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Rituraj, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat and SDPO Alok Ranjan, arrived at the spot to monitor the rescue operation.
"Altogether 13 people died as their SUV crashed into a heavy vehicle. All the occupants were residents of Nalanda district in Bihar," Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Alok Ranjan told PTI.
Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said the heavy vehicle fled the scene after the collision and police were trying to trace it. The SUV was badly mangled in the impact.
The 13 victims were declared dead on arrival at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, while the injured person, who is in critical condition, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while the identification process is underway. Police have contacted the victims' family members.
The exact cause of the accident is yet to be established, and an investigation is underway.
Ramgarh has witnessed several fatal road accidents in the past. On June 26, 2026, a collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle near Lari-Barlong claimed the lives of eight people, all members of a 'tasha' (musical troupe) party. Recurring accidents have raised concerns over road safety in the district.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the deaths and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
“The news of 13 people losing their lives in a road accident on NH-33 near Panki village in Ramgarh is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in this accident. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give their grieving families the strength to bear this sorrow,” posted Soren on social media platform X.
He added that the injured person was receiving proper medical care.