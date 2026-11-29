RANCHI: Thirteen members of a family, including four children, were killed and one person injured after a speeding SUV rammed into a heavy vehicle on the Ranchi-Patna Highway in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near the BJP office at Painki, under the jurisdiction of Kuju police station. Fourteen people were travelling in the SUV when the collision occurred, leaving 13 dead and one injured. The survivor is undergoing treatment at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital.

The victims, all residents of Jangharo village in Bihar's Nalanda district, were travelling to the Rajrappa Chhinnamasta Temple to offer prayers and celebrate Vivek Kumar’s wife securing a government teaching job when the accident occurred.

Local residents gathered at the spot soon after the accident, and rescue operations were launched with the assistance of the police. Several administrative and police officials, including Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Rituraj, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat and SDPO Alok Ranjan, arrived at the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

"Altogether 13 people died as their SUV crashed into a heavy vehicle. All the occupants were residents of Nalanda district in Bihar," Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Alok Ranjan told PTI.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said the heavy vehicle fled the scene after the collision and police were trying to trace it. The SUV was badly mangled in the impact.