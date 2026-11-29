DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Delhi MLA Ravindra Singh Negi, popularly known as Ravi Negi, to oversee its organisation in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district as it steps up preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.
Negi, who represents Patparganj in the Delhi Assembly and has roots in Uttarakhand, recently visited Ramnagar. He met party workers and discussed strengthening the organisation and planning for the state polls.
The BJP, which has won two consecutive Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, is aiming for a third term. It has set a target of crossing 65 seats, while Negi said the party’s goal was to win more than 60.
Negi said he considered the responsibility in Nainital a privilege, noting that his ancestors were connected with the region. “I feel fortunate to have been entrusted with responsibility for Nainital. My ancestors were also connected with this area,” he said. “BJP workers are extremely hardworking, and the organisation is preparing for the election with full strength.”
He said he was visiting constituencies to encourage party workers and build momentum ahead of the campaign.
Negi also took aim at the Congress, claiming the BJP had completed its organisational elections and held its working committee meetings, while the opposition was still struggling to organise its party structure.
The BJP would return to power in 2027, he said, citing the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and development work under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Comparing the political landscape in Delhi and Uttarakhand, Negi said the Aam Aadmi Party was the BJP’s main rival in Delhi, while the Congress was its principal opponent in Uttarakhand. He criticised both parties over issues concerning respect for the armed forces.
“The youth today stand with the BJP’s ideology and the policies of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.
Responding to Congress criticism over the Ankita Bhandari case and other issues, Negi alleged that the opposition was trying to divert public attention from development. He also accused the Congress of practising dynastic politics.
Negi said BJP workers were enthusiastic across all Assembly constituencies in Nainital district and were reaching out to voters with the government’s record and development initiatives.