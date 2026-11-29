DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Delhi MLA Ravindra Singh Negi, popularly known as Ravi Negi, to oversee its organisation in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district as it steps up preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Negi, who represents Patparganj in the Delhi Assembly and has roots in Uttarakhand, recently visited Ramnagar. He met party workers and discussed strengthening the organisation and planning for the state polls.

The BJP, which has won two consecutive Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, is aiming for a third term. It has set a target of crossing 65 seats, while Negi said the party’s goal was to win more than 60.

Negi said he considered the responsibility in Nainital a privilege, noting that his ancestors were connected with the region. “I feel fortunate to have been entrusted with responsibility for Nainital. My ancestors were also connected with this area,” he said. “BJP workers are extremely hardworking, and the organisation is preparing for the election with full strength.”

He said he was visiting constituencies to encourage party workers and build momentum ahead of the campaign.