CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh has accused the BJP-led Central Government of attempting to weaken the country's democratic and federal structure by pushing forward the delimitation process under the cover of the Women's Reservation Bill.

He said that the saffron party wants to snatch the rights of Punjab and southern states through delimitation.

"The state has 13 MPs in the Lok Sabha, yet their voice does not receive the importance it deserves in the Central Government. Merely increasing the number of MPs will not strengthen democracy; rather, it could create a situation in which states are politically weakened on the basis of their population. Punjab and the southern states have made significant contributions towards population control and must not be punished for their achievements," he said.

Addressing a meeting of Congress workers in Fazilka under the Punjab Mangda Insaaf campaign, Singh said that Parliament had already passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2023 and that the Congress party fully supports greater political representation for women.

However, he said the proposal to redraw Lok Sabha constituencies in the name of women's reservation and increase the strength of Parliament to more than 800 members could pose a serious threat to the country.

"The BJP's intention is not to empower women but to gain political advantage through delimitation."

He said that in 1976, the then government had imposed a 25-year freeze on delimitation to encourage population control.

In 2001, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had also extended this freeze to ensure that states performing better in population control were not treated unfairly.

"Today, the BJP government is attempting to disturb that carefully maintained balance," he added.

Speaking about Punjab's agricultural crisis, he said that the state's economy is not limited to farmers alone.

"Commission agents, labourers, shopkeepers, traders and the entire rural market are closely connected to agriculture. When a farmer sells his crop, the benefits flow through the entire economic structure," he highlighted.

He appealed to Shiromani Akali Dal leaders to place Punjab's interests above political considerations and refrain from playing with the interests of farmers and the state's agricultural economy.

"There is an urgent need for a concrete policy to address waterlogging in border areas, improve the condition of cotton cultivation and ensure better marketing of agricultural produce," he said.

The Congress will also work towards establishing agriculture-based processing units in Punjab and encouraging investment in this sector.