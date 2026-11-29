The Congress on Sunday issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House for four consecutive days from November 30 to December 3, when three key Bills relating to delimitation and women's reservation are scheduled to be taken up for discussion and voting.

The whip, issued by Congress Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh and dated November 29, asked all party MPs to remain present in the House until adjournment on all four days and support the party's stand.

"This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT," the communication stated.

The three Bills listed in the whip are the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The directive comes amid the Congress' opposition to the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise and its efforts to rally INDIA bloc allies against the legislative package ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning Monday.

The proposed legislation seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies by 50 per cent and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures. The government has proposed using the 2011 Census for the delimitation exercise, while retaining the existing inter-state distribution of Lok Sabha seats until 2051.

The Congress has raised concerns over linking the implementation of women's reservation with delimitation and has sought the use of updated population data for the exercise.

The whip comes as Opposition parties seek to coordinate their positions ahead of the crucial parliamentary proceedings, with the Samajwadi Party also issuing a three-line whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present and vote against the proposed Bills.