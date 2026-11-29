Punjab AAP's Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh joined the Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday, days after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming state polls.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal welcomed Singh into the party fold.

SAD leader N K Sharma said Singh's joining will further strengthen the party.

Singh, who had emerged as a giant slayer after defeating former chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 assembly elections, had said that he would contest the elections at any cost.

The AAP has fielded Jasvir Singh Garhi, former Punjab BSP president and former chairman of the Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission, from Chamkaur Sahib.

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly elections from the Chamkaur Sahib seat.