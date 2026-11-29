BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Sunday challenged the Congress to spell out its alternative to population-based delimitation, saying the party should propose a different formula if it believes that increasing parliamentary representation proportionately across states is not the right approach.

Speaking to PTI, Rama Rao said the BRS's decision to support the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise was a victory for southern states, as the revised proposal would increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% across the board while retaining the South's share of representation at 24%.

Calling it a departure from the population-based formula proposed earlier by the NDA government, he said parties such as the BRS had forced the Centre to drop that approach.

"Eventually, it is a huge victory for parties like us and the South of India, who have forced the Government of India to remove population as the basis and create a proportionate increase in seats," he told PTI Videos.

Rama Rao said the Congress should clarify whether it favoured population as the basis for delimitation or had another formula in mind. Suggesting gross domestic product (GDP) as one possible alternative, he said southern states account for 34-35% of India's GDP and challenged the Congress to support a corresponding share of Lok Sabha seats for the region.