Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and said the meeting involved discussions on various subjects, ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning on November 30.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Modi said, "Excellent meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at 7, LKM. Had productive conversations on various subjects."

Meanwhile, the BJP issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 3 for important legislative business.

The whip said that several important legislative matters would be taken up for passage during the period and asked MPs to support the government's position.

"All Members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House from Monday, the 30th November 2026 to Thursday, the 3rd December 2026 and support the Government's stand," the whip stated.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi reiterated his government's commitment to implementing women's reservation, describing the proposed Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment as the "demand of the hour" and saying that its resolve to fulfil the promise of women's empowerment remained "invincible".