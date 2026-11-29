Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and said the meeting involved discussions on various subjects, ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning on November 30.
Sharing details of the meeting on X, Modi said, "Excellent meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at 7, LKM. Had productive conversations on various subjects."
Meanwhile, the BJP issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 3 for important legislative business.
The whip said that several important legislative matters would be taken up for passage during the period and asked MPs to support the government's position.
"All Members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House from Monday, the 30th November 2026 to Thursday, the 3rd December 2026 and support the Government's stand," the whip stated.
Earlier on Sunday, Modi reiterated his government's commitment to implementing women's reservation, describing the proposed Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment as the "demand of the hour" and saying that its resolve to fulfil the promise of women's empowerment remained "invincible".
In a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister said efforts to ensure women's participation in the country's political system had continued for decades and that he had also worked towards making the promise a reality.
"The fight to give participation to Nari Shakti has been ongoing for decades. For years, I too was among those who were trying to have this in place. The pledge of BJP-NDA for women empowerment remains intact," he said.
He also said national interest should take precedence over party considerations, arguing that women's empowerment and the country's interests would suffer when political interests were prioritised.
"For us, national interest is supreme. But when, for a few people, party interest becomes everything, even greater than national interest, then women's empowerment and national interest have to suffer," Modi said.
Calling the proposed amendment necessary, he urged political parties to support its passage.
"Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment is the demand of the hour. Our resolve is invincible. For the dreams of half the population, and for the future of our nation, we must fulfil this pledge!" he said.
The developments come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the government is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation.
The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.
(With inputs from ANI)