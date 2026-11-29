With the government set to bring the delimitation-linked women's reservation Bills back to Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday revived a video message issued after the defeat of the earlier constitutional amendment in April, accusing parties that opposed the legislation of placing political interests above national interest.

In the video, shared again on his social media account, Modi said the BJP and the NDA remained committed to ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies under the Nari Shakti Vandan initiative.

"When party interest becomes everything for some people, even bigger than national interest, then Nari Shakti and national interest have to pay the price," he said, referring to the defeat of the earlier Bill.

"Our inner strength is invincible. For the dreams of half the population and for the future of the country, we must fulfil this resolve," Modi said, reiterating that national interest was supreme for the BJP and NDA.

The video was first released after the government's constitutional amendment Bill was defeated in Parliament in April. Its repost on the eve of the special sitting comes as the Centre prepares to make another attempt to secure parliamentary approval for the legislation, this time alongside changes to the delimitation framework.