With the government set to bring the delimitation-linked women's reservation Bills back to Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday revived a video message issued after the defeat of the earlier constitutional amendment in April, accusing parties that opposed the legislation of placing political interests above national interest.
In the video, shared again on his social media account, Modi said the BJP and the NDA remained committed to ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies under the Nari Shakti Vandan initiative.
"When party interest becomes everything for some people, even bigger than national interest, then Nari Shakti and national interest have to pay the price," he said, referring to the defeat of the earlier Bill.
"Our inner strength is invincible. For the dreams of half the population and for the future of the country, we must fulfil this resolve," Modi said, reiterating that national interest was supreme for the BJP and NDA.
The video was first released after the government's constitutional amendment Bill was defeated in Parliament in April. Its repost on the eve of the special sitting comes as the Centre prepares to make another attempt to secure parliamentary approval for the legislation, this time alongside changes to the delimitation framework.
The fresh Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes increasing the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also seeks to raise the maximum strength of state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650.
The revised proposal provides for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats for every state and Union Territory, addressing concerns that states which have controlled population growth could lose their relative share of parliamentary representation under a population-based delimitation exercise.
It also proposes freezing the revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051.
The government is seeking support from parties that opposed the earlier proposal in April. The DMK, which had strongly resisted the previous Bill, has announced its support for the revised legislation, saying it safeguards Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats and maintains the proportion of representation among states based on the 1971 Census.
The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has also indicated support if the revised proposal guarantees a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states.
The three Bills, including the Constitution amendment, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, are scheduled to be taken up during the special sitting of Parliament from November 30 to December 3.