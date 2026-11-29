Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged graduating National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets to prepare India for a future where changing demographics will demand greater reliance on machine power and technology than manpower.

Addressing the cadets at the Passing Out Parade of the 151st course in Khadakwasla, Singh said India was a young nation today and would remain so for some time, but its population growth rate was continuously declining.

"Developed nations have already adapted to this change by reducing their reliance on manpower, increasing machine power and technology. We must also prepare in the same direction," he said.

The minister noted that in the coming decades, India's youthfulness will begin to decline. So before that happens, the country must develop its capabilities so that changing demographics never become an obstacle to its progress.

The defense minister said that the nature of war had changed and is no longer limited to land, sea and air. And is now being fought in new domains such as cyber, space and artificial intelligence.

"Power axes are shifting, global geopolitics is changing, technology is evolving, warfare tactics are transforming, and the very nature of war has evolved," he said.

India's training methodology was also evolving, which was essential because technology useful today might become obsolete tomorrow, he said.

He urged the cadets that as they become future military leaders, they must foster a culture of innovation so that India is capable of finding solutions itself to its problems.

"A good leader is one whom their subordinates can trust unconditionally. You must treat your subordinates with the same care you would your own family," Singh said.

"When you face difficult situations on the front lines, you must stand by your team. That is the essence of command," he said.

Congratulating the cadets on successfully completing their training, he said today marked the beginning of a new journey in their lives.

"Today's day is a testament to your hard work, perseverance and your unwavering resolve to join the Indian Armed Forces," he said.

Singh said the uniform carried a massive responsibility.

He reminded the cadets that they were inheritors of a great legacy built by valiant warriors, recalling freedom fighter Jatindra Nath Das, who undertook a 63-day hunger strike for the dignity of the nation, and post-Independence heroes such as Major Somnath Sharma, CQMH Abdul Hamid and Captain Vikram Batra.

(With inputs from PTI)